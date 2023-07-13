The Roku Channel is now available on Google TV and Android TV

What you need to know

Roku exclusives can now be enjoyed on Google TVs and Android TVs.

They can be viewed through "The Roku Channel" app, which is now available on Google TV and Android TV.

The Roku Channel doesn't need any subscription or sign-up to view content.

The Roku Channel is the latest addition for consuming content on existing Google TV and Android TV devices, Roku announced.

Starting this week, users can enjoy free entertainment from The Roku Channel across homes in the U.S., the company said in an accompanying blog post. With The Roku Channel on Google TV and Android TV devices, viewers will have access to more than 80,000 free movies and programs.

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

They further comprise exclusive content from the company comprising "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story," "Die Hart," and "The Great American Baking Show." Additionally, users can also view Hollywood hit movies, TV shows, and 350 free live linear television channels involving content from news, sports, entertainment, and Spanish language programming, amongst others.

"The Roku Channel already reaches U.S. households with an estimated 100 million people (Q4 2022)," the company added. "We're excited to make our extensive lineup of free and premium programming available for even more streamers to enjoy."

Users on Google TV and Android TV can head over to their Google Play Store, search for "The Roku Channel," and install it right away. The added benefits of the new channel are that it doesn't require any subscriptions or sign-ups, and users can start streaming immediately.

Similar to a dedicated Roku streaming device, Google TV already allows turning any TV into a smart TV with devices like the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD), further allowing users to stream on their favorite screens. The Roku Channel will be amongst other supported streaming apps on Google TV like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. This means it will also join Google TV's easy-to-browse experience, where users can see and ask for content through the inbuilt Google Assistant on the voice remote that the Google TV ships with.