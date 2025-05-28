The official Google Store is now selling Pixels directly to customers in India

What you need to know

The online Google Store is finally coming to India, offering a direct-to-consumer option for Pixel products for the first time in the region.

Customers in India can use perks like no-cost EMI payment plans, Instant Cashback, and discounts when buying directly from Google.

Google is partnering with Cashify to run an exchange program in India where you can get credit for trading in an old device.

Google is bringing its official online store to customers in India starting today, the company announced in a blog post. The Google Store will now sell Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds directly to buyers in India after previously utilizing third-parties like Flipkart and Amazon for distribution. To celebrate, the company is offering enhanced deals and exchange programs until the end of June.

"With the official Google Store now live in India, buying directly from Google gets you the peace of mind that comes with an authentic product, along with flexible payment options and reliable service," Google writes in a blog post. "It’s also the best way to take advantage of launch offers and exclusive discounts available only on the Google Store."

India is a major market for the Google Pixel brand, and smartphones in general. According to International Data Corporation (IDC) research, the smartphone industry shipped 151 million units in India last year. That represented a 4% growth year-over-year, signaling that India is a booming and lucrative market for smartphone manufacturers.

As such, Google's push into India continues as it brings an official vector for buying Pixel products to customers in the country.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The announcement highlights the perks of buying directly from Google, like no-cost EMI payment plans and Instant Cashback when paying with certain credit cards. The company also offers limited-time Google Store discounts and enhanced credits when you swap your existing device. Google partnered with Cashify in India to make trade-in deals easy.

UPI payments are also supported on the Google Store in India, making quick and secure purchases possible. Plus, the company will price match your purchase within its return period.

"When you buy your Pixel directly from Google, you’re not just getting great value - you’re also getting the assurance that comes with it. Every device is 100% authentic and backed by Google Store," the blog post explains. "If you find a better price at a selected retail partner or on Google Store within the return period, you may be eligible for a partial refund from Pixel Price Promise to match the lower price."

You can shop online at the Google Store in India starting today.