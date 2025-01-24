Google to expand retail footprint with Austin, Texas store on the way

What you need to know

Google will open a Google Store location in Austin, Texas.

The Google Domain Northside retail store will become Google’s seventh U.S. location.

It’ll be the company’s first retail expansion into Texas, which will mark the fifth U.S. state with a Google Store.

Google has been slowly but steadily increasing its retail footprint across the U.S. since Google Chelsea opened up in 2021. It announced two more Google Store locations in 2024, including Google Santa Monica, which hasn’t opened to the public yet. Now, the company has added a seventh location to its Google Store page — and it’s coming to Austin, Texas.

Not much information about the Texas retail store is known, as there aren’t even renders available at this point. However, as 9to5Google first spotted, it is set to arrive in Domain Northside in Austin, which is a mixed-use development with shops, restaurants, office space, and more. The store’s address will be 11701 Domain Blvd, Austin, and all we know for sure is that it’s “coming soon.”

We’re still waiting on Google’s Santa Monica location to open, which was announced last year as Google’s second California location and sixth U.S. store. It joins the Mountain View, California store near Google’s own headquarters. Google opened stores in Massachusetts and Illinois in 2024, and looks poised to open at least two retail stores in 2025 as well.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Store retail locations are crucial to the company expanding its market share in the U.S., specifically through the Google Pixel device lineup. Its biggest competitors, Apple and Google, already have a significant amount of U.S. locations where customers can learn about their products, buy them, and get repair and service help.

Put simply, Google is behind in this area and its current pace of adding at least two stores per year — especially ones outside of New York and California — is a big step in the right direction. The Austin location, when open, will make Texas the fifth state to have a Google Store.