What you need to know

Google Wallet is reportedly working on an update that reworks its home screen to show a user's four "favorite" passes or cards.

The update would also add a "view more" button on the home screen, which would expand and show additional items in a grid-style.

Previous Wallet updates have honed in on functionality and ease of use, as Google recently rolled out its "context-aware" patch for the app.

Google is reportedly working on an update for its Wallet app that could provide a more colorful and helpful experience for users.

AssembleDebug claims a hidden feature is in the works within Google Wallet's latest version that supposedly shows a rework for its card/pass display (via Android Authority). What the tipster suggests is that Google Wallet will bring an update to change its home screen from the otherwise outdated design we have currently. A "grid-style" UI is reportedly on the way, which will show four of a user's "favorite" cards or passes.

This term "favorites" is what's important here. AssembleDebug says that users will have a chance to "favorite" or "star" passes/cards they'd like to remain on their home screen. It should give users ease of use in the long run. However, the post adds that Google Wallet will supposedly choose your four favorites right off the bat.

Users can, of course, go through and decide for themselves which are their true favorites. The passes and cards are quite colorful, taking on whatever the primary hue is for the digital item, as well as rounded corners, which has become common across Android's aesthetic.

On the other side, the tipster spotted a "View More" button. Google's early code reads, "Tap View more to manage what's on home, search your wallet, and see all your payment methods, passes, and activity." There's no clear indication as to when this Wallet rework could arrive for users.

Making it easy