What you need to know

A recent Google Play Services update reportedly teased an update for Google Wallet on Android, which aims to bring a full view into your digital payments.

Its expected that the update will mirror its website, where users can find transactions made using their digital card across all devices.

Previous Wallet for Android updates include Live Updates for planes and trains and an update that makes using passes much easier.

Digital payments are as common as anything else on Android, and a recent discovery suggests Google's looking to make that easier to manage.

Having a total bird's-eye view into your digital card payments on Google Wallet for Android isn't a thing right now, but 9to5Google says that might change. Your transaction history page in Wallet for mobile devices is tipped to receive an upgrade. The publication spotted the company referencing the change, which says users will find transactions from "other devices and online purchases that use virtual card numbers."

With how this is described, there are expectations that Google Wallet on Android will bring total transaction tracking, similar to its web view. If the update arrives as speculation says, then users wouldn't need to open Chrome or hop into their bank account to see the full scope of their past purchases.

The post also notes that the inclusion of "other devices" in this updated transactions page should bring items purchased using your Wear OS device, too. On the other hand, the dive into a recent Play Services update surfaced a "search" function for transactions.

This is another feature that Google Wallet on the web offers. Its uses extend to searching your transactions by amount, merchant, or date.

While these changes were spotted in a recent Play Services update version, nothing has rolled out yet, and there's no clear indication as to when it will.

Digital payments shouldn't be hard

(Image credit: Android Central)

While we await this transactions page update, Google Wallet gifted users an update in mid-December for passes. The app uses some location-based magic, surfacing any stored digital passes on your lock screen as you approach certain places. Classified as a "context-aware" feature, Google Wallet's update finally brings this function to users after teasing it during its I/O conference.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Think of it this way: if you're rolling up to an airport gate or hopping into your favorite store, Google Wallet will recognize this and have your pass ready to go. Essentially, you won't have to go through the typical runaround.

Another update arrived late last year, which made it easier to catch your pla