Google’s new theft protection makes your phone a much harder target, and it's the peace of mind I’ve been waiting for

What you need to know

Google's new theft protection approach on Android combines prevention, resistance, and recovery all at once.

Failed Authentication Lock gets a dedicated toggle, giving users more control over how strict their security is.

Smarter lockout rules slow down PIN guessers without accidentally locking out real owners.

Identity Check now protects banking, password, and sensitive apps with biometric verification outside trusted places.

Losing your phone now means more than just losing an expensive device. Thieves can get into your entire digital life, and Google is finally taking this seriously. Today, the company announced a big security update for Android 16 and newer that makes your phone much harder for criminals to access.

Google is taking a new approach here. Android now focuses on prevention, resistance, and recovery simultaneously rather than only reacting after a theft. More importantly, these upgrades improve authentication, biometrics, remote controls, and even regional settings.

The lock screen is still your first line of defense. On Android 16 and newer, Google is making it stronger by adding more authentication options. The Failed Authentication Lock, which started in Android 15, now has its own on/off switch in Settings. This gives you more control over how strict your phone is when someone keeps guessing your PIN.

Google is also making brute-force guessing less effective. If there are several failed attempts, the phone will increase the lockout time, which slows down attackers. At the same time, Android won’t lock you out for repeating the same mistake, like if a child keeps tapping the same wrong pattern, so you’re less likely to get locked out by accident.

(Image credit: Google)

Biometrics are now your universal key

Identity Check has become one of Android’s key security tools in 2025. It used to be limited to certain actions, but now it works with all apps and features that use the Android Biometric Prompt. This means that banking apps, password managers, and other sensitive tools now require biometric verification when you’re not in a trusted location.

For recovery, Google is improving Remote Lock, found at android.com/lock. You can already lock a lost phone from any browser, but now Google is adding an optional security question or challenge before the lock happens. This extra step helps make sure only the real owner can use it.

These recovery tools are now available on devices running Android 10 or newer, which includes most active phones around the world. This is especially important in places where people keep their phones for a long time.

Brazil is seeing some of the most interesting changes. New Android devices there now come with two major protections turned on automatically: Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock. Theft Detection Lock uses on-device AI to spot “snatch-and-run” situations and locks the screen right away if something seems wrong. Remote Lock also works even if you never set it up before. Your phone is protected from the start.

Android Central's Take

I really like where this is going. Having seen how quickly a stolen phone can cause financial trouble, I think these updates are practical, not just impressive in theory. It’s good to see Android treating theft as a system-wide issue rather than just adding a single feature. Identity Check alone is a big improvement, and when you add smarter lockouts and easier recovery, users get real peace of mind.