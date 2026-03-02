Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 8 chips are here, and they actually fix the stuff that annoys you

What you need to know

At MWC 2026, Qualcomm unveiled a full AI-ready connectivity lineup led by FastConnect 8800 and new Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8 platforms.

FastConnect 8800 is the first mobile system with a 4x4 Wi-Fi radio, hitting up to 11.6 Gbps.

Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth 7, UWB, and Thread 1.5 are packed into a single 6nm solution for tighter integration and better efficiency.

The Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite boosts throughput by up to 40%, cuts latency by 2.5x at peak usage, and reduces daily power consumption by up to 30%.

AI is putting a huge strain on our networks. With massive images being created instantly and local AI agents constantly connecting to the cloud, the way data moves is changing fast. Qualcomm thinks small upgrades won’t be enough to solve this.

At MWC 2026, Qualcomm is betting that the AI era needs AI-ready connections from your phone to your router. To support this, it’s launching a full range of Wi-Fi 8 products, led by the new FastConnect 8800 and a new set of Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8 platforms.

The main highlight is the Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System. It’s the first mobile solution with a 4x4 Wi-Fi radio setup, reaching peak speeds up to 11.6 Gbps. That’s twice as fast as the previous FastConnect and offers up to three times the gigabit range.

Qualcomm is going all-in on Wi-Fi 8

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

You also get Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn), Bluetooth 7, Ultra Wideband (802.15.4ab), and Thread 1.5, all packed into a single 6nm chip. Bluetooth performance is much better now. With Bluetooth High Data Throughput, speeds rise from 2 Mbps to 7.5 Mbps. This means better audio, quicker file transfers, and smoother use across multiple devices.

There’s also Proximity AI. FastConnect 8800 combines Wi-Fi Ranging, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, UWB, and even uses GPS to help you find and interact with nearby devices with centimeter-level accuracy. Imagine easily finding lost earbuds, smart tags, or handing off devices without hassle.

If you’re curious about how it compares to older models, the premium Wi-Fi lineup shows FastConnect 8800 far ahead of previous 5.8 Gbps platforms. It offers 11.6 Gbps speeds, Bluetooth 7, AI-enhanced Wi-Fi, Thread, and new RF front-end modules (QXM110x / QXM210x).

In short, your next top-end phone, laptop, or XR headset could transfer data at multi-gig speeds, stay connected over a larger area, and do it all more intelligently.

Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8: Smarter routers arrive

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm is going beyond just devices. The new Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8 Networking Platforms make routers, gateways, and enterprise access points into AI-powered systems.

For example, the Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite uses a 5x5 Wi-Fi 8 radio system that increases throughput by up to 40% at normal distances, reduces latency by 2.5 times during busy periods, and cuts daily energy use by up to 30% compared to the last generation.

Inside, there’s a new penta-core CPU and a built-in Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for on-device AI at the edge. This lets routers analyze traffic, improve quality of experience in real time, and rely less on the cloud by handling more tasks locally.

There are also versions designed for fiber and fixed wireless access. The FiberPro A8 Elite supports 10G PON, while the FWA Gen 5 Elite uses the Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF system to bring Wi-Fi 8 to fixed wireless broadband.

All of Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 8 solutions are now being sampled, and commercial products are expected to arrive in late 2026.