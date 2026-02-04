Qualcomm earnings impress with record revenues, but the ongoing memory shortage soils its outlook as the entire industry braces for a tough year... or two

What you need to know

Qualcomm's fiscal year Q1 2026 earnings are up to $12.25 billion, representing single-digit growth.

The QTC division grew slightly, with a minimal 3% growth in headsets and $7.82 billion in revenue, and a more substantial 15% growth in automotive to $1.10 billion.

Qualcomm's FY Q2 2026 outlook is expected to fall in the range of $10.2B - $11.0B, below expectations.

Qualcomm reported its FY Q1 2026 financial results on Wednesday, with revenue growing to $12.25 billion, up 5% from the same period the previous year. This was driven mostly by handset sales and the company's growing automotive efforts, as more automakers like Toyota adopt Qualcomm's digital cockpit.

"Our momentum across personal, industrial and physical AI is growing, as evidenced by recent product announcements at CES and customer traction," said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon in a statement, highlighting the company's total record total revenues.

"While our near-term handsets outlook is impacted by industry-wide memory supply constraints, we are encouraged by end-consumer demand for premium and high tier smartphones, and remain on track to achieve our fiscal 2029 revenue goals."