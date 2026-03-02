Qualcomm's X105 modem will keep you connected in elevators and parking garages

What you need to know

Qualcomm's new 5G modem is here, and it could power cellular in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset.

The Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF offers 5G over satellite support, NB-IoT fallback for messaging, and faster downlink and uplink speeds.

The chip uses agentic AI to improve performance and there will be APIs for developers that can tap into "predictive intelligence."

Disclaimer Qualcomm provided travel, food, and lodging for my trip to MWC 2026, but had no input on my coverage and didn't see this article before publishing.

Qualcomm is announcing a new flagship modem at MWC 2026, the Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF, and the brand thinks it's good enough to warrant skipping a generation. The Qualcomm X105 succeeds the X85 modem, and the new version is built for the "agentic AI era," according to the company. Notably, the new modem supports 5G over satellite with added NR-NTN connectivity, and a clever cellular fallback that can improve connectivity in challenging environments.

It's the first modem compatible with 5G Advanced Release 19, which upgrades connectivity for the AI era and serves as a step on the path to 6G. The new New Radio Non-Terrestrial Network (NR-NTN) support allows for fast 5G connections over satellite when traditional cell service may be unavailable. The expanded support for 5G data in addition to voice and messaging support makes using satellite an even more viable alternative for end users.

In addition to NR-NTN support, the Qualcomm X105 modem adds support for Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT), an emerging cellular network technology that works on existing LTE infrastructure. It's a fallback for when you phone may not be able to connect to traditional networks, such as if there are physical obstructions, like when you are in an elevator or parking garages. As the NB-IoT technology is a low-power and efficient option, this feature is intended for messaging and basic communication rather than data or voice support.

The Qualcomm X105 modem uses agentic AI to improve cellular performance, and there will be APIs for third-party developers to use to provide better experiences with "predictive intelligence," according to the company. Speeds are improved compared to the Qualcomm X85, as the upgraded modem can hit downlink speeds of 14.8Gbps and uplink speeds of 4.2Gbps.

Although we don't know exactly when the Qualcomm X105 will appear in consumer products, its predecessor — the Qualcomm X85 — powered cellular connectivity in the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It's possible that the new Qualcomm X105 modem could appear in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, which might power phones like the OnePlus 16 or the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Android Central's Take

Modems might not be the most exciting smartphone component out there, but they're ones we rely on everyday. After hearing about the Qualcomm X105 modem announcement, I'm most excited for NB-IoT fallback. I just spent over a year living in an apartment next to a parking garage with zero cell service. If the Wi-Fi network went out, I could forget about communicating with friends and family or getting any work done. It sounds like a phone with the Qualcomm X105 would've solved my problems.

This modem is filling the gaps in coverage with 5G over satellite and NB-IoT, so whether you're off-grid or in an elevator, you can still connect with others. That should be something to look forward to on future flagships that include the Qualcomm X105 modem.