Google Messages might restore edit history, and I couldn't be more relieved

What you need to know

Google is said to be preparing to bring back edit history in Messages after removing it during a 2025 UI redesign.

The feature lets users see how a message changed, restoring lost context after edits.

The returning feature appears similar to the old system, just adapted for the refreshed UI.

Google could be working on bringing back a Messages feature that many people actually cared about: the ability to see how a message changed after it was edited. The feature was removed during a UI redesign in mid-2025, but new evidence suggests edit history is likely to return in the updated message details screen.

In recent years, Google Messages has grown from a simple SMS app into a full-featured RCS messaging platform. Now, you get read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality media sharing, reactions, and end-to-end encryption. These features make texting feel more like using a modern chat app.

As part of these changes, Google introduced a new full-screen message details screen in 2025. The new look matched Material You design principles and appeared cleaner, but it quietly removed the option to view a message’s edit history.

Before the redesign, you could long-press an edited message, open the menu, and see both the original and revised versions. After the update, that context disappeared. Since the feature was meant to promote clarity, removing it felt like a step backward.

An APK teardown of Google Messages version 20260121 by Android Authority found code showing that edit history is being added back to the new details screen. This means you’ll probably be able to long-press an edited message, tap “View details,” and see its full revision history again.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

A win for reliability

Early signs suggest that this potential feature looks similar to the old system, just updated for the new interface. It will likely appear in beta versions first before rolling out to everyone, which is typical for new or updated features in Google apps.

Edit history is closely connected to how RCS and encrypted messaging work. When a message changes, both the sender and receiver can see the updates, and privacy is still protected.