iPhone 17e vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Simplicity or versatility?

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The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is fully featured, but costs more than the iPhone 17e.

If you're in the market for a midrange smartphone, here's what you need to know to decide between Apple and Samsung's latest offerings.

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iPhone 17e vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in hands-on photos.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The designs of the iPhone 17e and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE really couldn't be much more different. Apple went with a simple, minimalist, and refined design, while Samsung opted for a heavier, larger chassis. These differences are reflected in the hardware, too, as the Galaxy S25 FE's larger footprint allows it to pack more cameras and a larger battery. At a glance, you'll notice that the iPhone 17e has a single rear camera, while the Galaxy S25 FE has three.

The materials are nearly identical, as both Apple and Samsung use an aluminum frame and glass back. Crucially, the iPhone 17e uses Apple's new Ceramic Shield 2 covering, introduced on flagships like the iPhone Air, which offers better scratch-resistance than its predecessor. Samsung offers Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, but it's not as good as thwarting nicks and scuffs. Both phones have IP68 certification against dust and water ingress.

As for the dimensions, the iPhone 17e is significantly more compact. Due to its smaller 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 17e is narrower and shorter than the Galaxy S25 FE, which is great for small phone fans. The Galaxy S25 FE is thinner than the iPhone 17e, measuring 7.4mm compared to 7.8mm, respectively. However, the iPhone 17e does win the weight battle by a wide margin, coming in at only 169 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is much heavier at 190 grams and might be harder to hold due to the larger footprint.

Both phones have bezels on the larger side, but the iPhone 17e has a large notch that cuts into the display. This notch houses the phone's Face ID hardware, but it looks dated compared to the Dynamic Island on newer iPhones or the hole-punch cutout on the Galaxy S25 FE.