iPhone 17e vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Simplicity or versatility?

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Apple iPhone 17e $599 at Consumer Cellular $599.99 at Straight Talk $599.99 at Total Wireless $799 at Visible The best budget iPhone yet The iPhone 17e continues the legacy of Apple's budget "SE" and "e" product lines while providing a more complete experience than ever before. It now has a faster Apple A19 processor, 256GB base storage and MagSafe charging. However, it's a bit limited in display and camera technology, which may make people want to upgrade to something like the Galaxy S25 FE. Pros Apple A19 processor in a $599 phone

256GB of base storage included as standard

Compact and lightweight design with premium build

MagSafe/Qi2 wireless charging onboard Cons 6.1-inch display is only 60Hz

Offers just one 48MP rear camera sensor

Large notch cuts into viewable screen area

Lower-capacity battery than competition Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $64 at Best Buy $449.99 at Amazon $649.99 at Samsung $649.99 at Verizon The versatile choice The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is just $50 more expensive than the iPhone 17e, but it packs a few extra features to justify the added cost. You get a large 120Hz display, a triple-camera system on the rear, and a bigger battery capacity. However, the iPhone 17e might win in the performance and software departments. Pros Larger 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates

Triple-camera system including 3x optical telephoto lens

Seven years of OS upgrades and Galaxy AI features

4,900mAh battery with fast charging Cons No MagSafe support

Larger and heavier than iPhone 17e

Slower Exynos processor

Slightly more expensive

It's not every day that Apple releases an excellent midrange smartphone, and when it does, it tends to get a lot of attention. That's true of the iPhone 17e — a new $599 device with the latest A19 chip, 256GB of base storage, and native MagSafe/Qi2 support. However, Android phone brands have had a stronger, more consistent presence in the budget and midrange markets than Apple, so the iPhone 17e will face stiff competition.

Apple and Samsung are two of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, and it's only fitting that the iPhone 17e will go up against the Galaxy S25 FE. The latter is a slightly more expensive, but much more polished, midranger than the iPhone 17e. It has a larger screen and two extra cameras, but it's also bigger and heavier overall, while lacking crucial Qi2 support. As such, the choice between the iPhone 17e and the Galaxy S25 FE is hardly a slam dunk for either device.

If you're in the market for a midrange smartphone, here's what you need to know to decide between Apple and Samsung's latest offerings.

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iPhone 17e vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Design and display

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The designs of the iPhone 17e and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE really couldn't be much more different. Apple went with a simple, minimalist, and refined design, while Samsung opted for a heavier, larger chassis. These differences are reflected in the hardware, too, as the Galaxy S25 FE's larger footprint allows it to pack more cameras and a larger battery. At a glance, you'll notice that the iPhone 17e has a single rear camera, while the Galaxy S25 FE has three.

The materials are nearly identical, as both Apple and Samsung use an aluminum frame and glass back. Crucially, the iPhone 17e uses Apple's new Ceramic Shield 2 covering, introduced on flagships like the iPhone Air, which offers better scratch-resistance than its predecessor. Samsung offers Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, but it's not as good as thwarting nicks and scuffs. Both phones have IP68 certification against dust and water ingress.

As for the dimensions, the iPhone 17e is significantly more compact. Due to its smaller 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 17e is narrower and shorter than the Galaxy S25 FE, which is great for small phone fans. The Galaxy S25 FE is thinner than the iPhone 17e, measuring 7.4mm compared to 7.8mm, respectively. However, the iPhone 17e does win the weight battle by a wide margin, coming in at only 169 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is much heavier at 190 grams and might be harder to hold due to the larger footprint.

Both phones have bezels on the larger side, but the iPhone 17e has a large notch that cuts into the display. This notch houses the phone's Face ID hardware, but it looks dated compared to the Dynamic Island on newer iPhones or the hole-punch cutout on the Galaxy S25 FE.