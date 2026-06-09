OnePlus looks ready to dive deeper into the budget phone battle

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What you need to know

OnePlus is reportedly returning to the budget segment with a new smartphone lineup positioned below the Nord series.

The rumored OnePlus N series could target India's sub-Rs 20,000 market.

Leaks suggest multiple models are in development, with some devices potentially starting at around Rs 15,000 ($150).

OnePlus made its name with affordable flagships, but over the years the brand has been gradually moving upmarket. Now, the company appears to be returning to its original focus with a new series specifically targeting the budget market.

Several reports suggest that OnePlus is working on a brand new smartphone series that will sit below the current Nord family. According to a report from Smartprix, citing industry insider Yogesh Brar, the upcoming range – reportedly called the OnePlus N series – is expected to take on the highly competitive sub-Rs 20,000 segment in India, where it will come face-to-face with familiar names like Redmi, POCO, Realme, and Vivo.

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It’s worth pointing out that the Nord range covers mid-range territory already, but the company has largely avoided the truly budget category recently. Instead, it has been focusing on premium flagships and upper mid-range devices.

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Latest rumors are that the new N series is coming for consumers who want the OnePlus experience without paying flagship prices.

Pricing could go as low as ₹15,000 (about $150)

Very little information is available, and no specifications have leaked yet, but the new leaks say that OnePlus is planning to release several models under the new branding. According to Android Headlines, the company may introduce more affordable models, potentially priced as low as Rs. 15,000 ($150).

The strategy makes sense when you consider the current smartphone landscape. The competition below Rs 20,000 has become cut-throat, with brands stuffing high-refresh-rate displays, big batteries, and capable processors into devices that cost far less than they did just a few years back. OnePlus has had success with the Nord series in India but has never aggressively pursued the entry-level space.

The leaks suggest the new series could launch in July, but there's no word on when. The primary market appears to be India, which isn’t surprising considering the role of the country for OnePlus and the continued popularity of budget Android devices there.

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If the reports are true, the company could once again enter the arena where it made its name first — selling decent smartphones without asking for flagship prices. The question now is whether OnePlus can carve itself a niche in one of the most crowded segments of the Android market.

Android Central's Take

This might be one of the more intriguing moves from OnePlus in years. More competition in the budget segment is always good news for buyers, especially when smartphone prices keep creeping up in this era. If OnePlus can deliver its software experience, fast charging, and overall polish to cheaper devices, users will benefit the most. That said, the budget market is already swamped with phones that promise the world and then deliver a forgettable experience. But slapping a new logo on another budget phone won’t magically conjure the old “flagship killer” magic. Now OnePlus must prove that this new series is more than just another attempt to fill shelf space.