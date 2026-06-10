Click for next article

What you need to know

Samsung's Exynos series finds itself in reports again, with one from a Korean publication alleging an "expansion" is coming in 2027.

Supposedly, Samsung wants to extend its Exynos reach next year to more devices in "new products," though those devices remain unnamed.

Recent Exynos 2700 rumors claim Samsung is speeding ahead with it, working on cooler internals and the possibility of placing it in its flagships next year.

Samsung is caught between decisions for its future devices, as it reportedly evaluates its chip strategy going forward in 2026 and 2027.

A report by The Bell (Korean) highlights a discussion with its "industry sources," who claim Samsung is taking another look at its Exynos chips for this year and the next (via Android Headlines). The publication reports that, for Samsung, the "procurement costs" for its Exynos chipset are lower than relying on Qualcomm. What's more, pricing and "internal transactions with the System LSI business unit are considered a strength" (machine translated).

With that in mind, the publication's sources allege that Samsung will look to "expand" its Exynos chip reach "in new products" for 2027. Nothing was specifically stated about this claim. We're still wondering if we'll see Samsung expand its chips into more flagship models, tablets, or even foldables.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Foldables are devices that the post leads us to next, as the post says Samsung will look to its Exynos chip for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. It adds that the company's pressure for implementing its Exynos chip in the Flip series is relatively low due to consumers seeking "design and portability" over raw chip power.

Exynos is going places

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 mention here is interesting. There was a rumor recently that said Samsung was looking to bring its dual-chip strategy back this summer. The company did something similar for its Galaxy S26 series. Regarding the Flip, Samsung could return Qualcomm's Snapdragon to the series this summer in "some" areas. This could mean the U.S. and a few other regions could get Snapdragon's power back after the Flip 7 was all Exynos.

Samsung's custom chip would likely remain close to home in South Korea. However, the publication throws Europe into the mix, too.

If we're looking ahead, the Exynos 2700 is where we're going. Reports in March said Samsung was cruising along with its development, looking to make it much cooler than the 2600. Samsung is reportedly interested in improving the HPB technology, which is responsible for throwing off the excess heat buildup on its chip. Curiously, these early rumors also claimed Samsung might expand its Exynos reach next year with the Galaxy S27.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another report supposedly spotted the Exynos 2700 in a performance test with a ~12% boost over its predecessor.

Android Central's Take

You can look at this in a few different ways, I'd imagine. I see this as a result of the times and timing. Samsung's been trying to get its in-house chip business going for a while now, and it finally found some success with the Exynos 2600. It wasn't a bad chip and did well in an area where it typically fell horribly (heat generation). Samsung is hungry for more. Additionally, it can "save money" if everything is coming from within. Prices are soaring with RAM, thanks to AI. Pushing Exynos is probably just another business move.