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What you need to know

Google says Android will retain its side-loading capabilities; however, it won't be without a new "advanced flow" for power-users.

Through this, users will need to activate developer mode on their device and run through a series of confirmations and verifications to ensure it's truly them that wants to do this.

Last year, Google said it planned to make side-loading a relic on Android, but it seems that users' voices were loud, voicing their displeasure with this idea.

Side-loading is a touchy subject for some; it bears risks, Google knows this, which is why it's detailing a major change for users.

An Android Developers Blog post today (Mar 19) discussed how Google is looking to balance "openness and choice" for users looking to side-load on their phones. Something like this concerns more of the power-user base, as Google highlights, adding that it's "worked with the community" for a robust change: the "Advanced Flow." This advanced flow will be a required aspect for users looking to side-load, but Google states this is a "one-time" thing.

To get started, Android users will need to head into their System settings and activate "developer mode." Users will then be required to confirm that they're "not being coached." Google has this step here as, according to its research, roughly 57% of adults experienced a scam in 2025, resulting in billions of dollars lost. After confirming that "no one is pressuring you," Google will require you to reboot your Android device.

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The Developer post states this will "cut off any remote access or active phone calls a scammer might be using to watch what you’re doing." Though activating the advanced flow is a one-time deal, there is a one-day wait before users can verify it's truly them making this change.

Confirmation is done via biometrics or your device's PIN. Once this is done, Google says you're free to side-load the apps you want from developers you trust outside of the Play Store.

It's your choice, but stay safe

(Image credit: Android Developers Blog)

The advanced flow for Android users will arrive in August, ahead of Google's new developer verification requirements. Joining this debut will be "limited distribution accounts." These accounts are designed for students and hobbyists, giving them the ability to share apps with others (up to 20 devices) without paying the registration fee or providing a government-issued ID.

This announcement from Google is interesting, considering it stated last year that it planned to make side-loading a thing of the past. It reported that it would require all developers to verify themselves, which would see their product placed on the Play Store for download. The original timeline set things for September 2026 in places where shady, scam-filled apps were prevalent (Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand). While this was seen as a major step toward a safer Android environment, not everyone feels the same.

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With the advanced flow, it seems Android is retaining what users enjoyed about it previously by ensuring users recognize the risks involved and can take their own measures to protect themselves.

Android Central's Take

I'm sure users who actively engage in side-loading are raising an eyebrow to this change by Google. It seems like the company is trying to bridge that gap, keeping its "openness" while also bringing in as much security as it can to protect people. Once the verifications have come through, it's entirely in the user's hands to do what they will (hopefully with safety in mind). Also, this isn't really a change that's going to bother the everyday user. If you stick to what's on the Play Store, you'll continue doing so, and Google's new verification requirements for devs will bolster that security this year, too.