Your Android phone could soon get a better way to sniff out spoofed calls

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What you need to know

Google is reportedly building a deeper fix for scam calls by moving Verified Caller protections into Android itself.

The big change is that you may no longer need the Google Phone app to get this extra layer of security.

Android could soon check incoming calls against Do-Not-Originate numbers, which scammers often spoof to look legit.

Google is making another effort to clean up your incoming calls, this time targeting one of Android’s most frustrating problems: unknown callers pretending to be legitimate.

Most of us have probably gotten a call from a number that looked real, like a bank’s customer service line, only to find out it was actually a scammer trying to steal money. Carriers have tried to stop it for years, but now Google is working on a new system-level defense that could finally give you more control.

Until now, Google’s Verified Calls feature was the main way to block these attacks, but you had to use the Google Phone app to access it. That’s about to change.

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Android Authority found signs of a new "Verified caller" system being built directly into Android through Google Play Services. This is important because you won’t have to rely on a specific dialer app for protection. The security will be built into the operating system itself.

Closing the DNO loophole

Scammers often use Do-Not-Originate (DNO) numbers as a technical loophole. These are official phone numbers for banks or government agencies that are only meant to receive calls. They never make outgoing calls to customers.

Scammers fake these numbers because they look trustworthy when they show up on your phone.