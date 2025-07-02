What you need to know

Google was fined $314 million this week over its "misuse" of Android users' cell data for OS transfers.

The California court argued that Google used user data for "targeted advertising" and more, consuming their cell data; however, Google says its data transfers were harmless.

After the verdict, Google's spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, says the court "misunderstood" its practices and that it would look to appeal.

Google found itself in the hot seat in Australia over misleading users about how/where their location tracking data was being stored.

This week, Google came under fire and is now reportedly facing a substantial fine, courtesy of a lawsuit from a California court.

As reported by Reuters, the publication highlights a recent lawsuit against Google that states the company has "misused" Android users' cellular data. Those against Google (the plaintiffs), spearheaded by attorney Glen Summers, states Google "collected" data from users' phones running the Android OS when idle. Moreover, the plaintiffs state this was done to benefit "company uses like targeted advertising, consuming Android users' cellular data at their expense."

This was a class action lawsuit that California launched in 2019, which is states is to the benefit of over "~14 million Californians" who were affected.

At the court date's conclusion, it was reported that the California jury agreed with the arguments, stating Google is "liable for sending and receiving information from the devices without permission while they were idle." This has resulted in Google being responsible for paying $314 million to Android users in the state of California.

Reuters mentions a statement from Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda claims that the arguments and verdict reached "misunderstands services that are critical to the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices." Google defended itself, stating that the data transfers it conducts don't harm users and, more importantly, are a process users agree to via its "terms of service and privacy policies."

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Castaneda adds that Google will look to appeal this verdict. Elsewhere, Reuters highlights another federal court lawsuit from San Jose, which seeks similar retribution against Google for Android users for the rest of the States. It's reported that this case isn't set to get underway officially until April 2026.

While this case pertains to the misuse is cellular data for Android data transfers, which Google argues is "critical" to managing its software, an Australian case regards "false claims." In 2022, Google was sought after by Australian courts over a location tracking blunder. The court fined Google $40 million over allegedly hiding the fact that its "Web & App Activity" setting could collect user location data.

Users were led to believe that the company's "Location History" was the only setting responsible for keeping where they'd been on file. Australia’s Competition & Consumer Commission stated that the Web & App Activity setting collected and stored "personally identifiable location data when it was turned on."

Google conducted these practices roughly from January 2017 to December 2018. After the ACCC discovered it and launched its investigation, it came to the conclusion of striking down a significant penalty over Google's misleading practices.