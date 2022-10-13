The new Netflix ad-supported plan revealed, begins in early November

What you need to know

Netflix's new "Basic with Ads" tier will cost $6.99 beginning November 3.

Ads will be roughly 15 to 30 seconds in length and shown before and during your streamed content.

Maximum video quality is set to 720p (HD), and users in this plan cannot download titles.

Netflix has finally revealed the pricing and details for its new ad-supported tier.

The streaming service broke the news today on its blog (opens in new tab), announcing that the new ad-supported plan will cost $6.99 a month and will be available on November 3. Netflix's new "Basic with Ads" plan will be available for customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

While it was rumored that Netflix's ad-supported tier would cost the same as the new cheaper Disney+ plan, we're now seeing that it's coming in at about a dollar less.

Netflix was upfront with the details of what this plan contains and what it may ditch. The streaming platform assured customers that its variety of shows, movies, and personalized viewing experiences will remain. Viewers will also still be able to watch their content on a TV or their mobile device and can cancel or change plans at any time.

As the plan's name suggests, Netflix will show you around four to five minutes of ads per hour, and ads will range between 15 and 30 seconds in length. In terms of frequency, they will play before and during your streamed content. Netflix says that it will also try and provide personalized ads to viewers while also limiting where their placement may be if the content does not seem to fit what they're advertising.

Video quality will be set to a maximum of 720p (HD), and a limited number of shows and movies will not be available on this tier as there are licensing issues the company is working through. We do see confirmation that Netflix will not allow those within this new ad-supported tier to download titles.