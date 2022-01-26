Netflix gives you access to thousands of shows and movies with new options appearing regularly. For as little as $10 a month, you can pay to stream on one screen at a time with SD resolution. Viewers looking for a more substantial streaming experience can upgrade to a standard membership for $14, which ups your viewing to two screens at once with HD resolution. Netflix also offers a premium membership for $18, which increases viewing to four screens at once with HD and Ultra HD resolution. But if this streaming service's offerings aren't doing it for you, it might be time to cancel. Follow these easy steps to cancel your Netflix membership.
How to cancel Netflix
- Login to your account on Netflix.com.
When the page loads, click on your main account. It will open up to the Netflix streaming page.
Hover over your profile image in the top right-hand corner of the screen. A drop-down menu appears. Click on Account.
Your account information will now be displayed. Click the button on the left that says, Cancel Membership.
When the next page loads, click Finish Cancellation.
A new screen will let you know that your membership has been canceled and will show a final date for when you'll no longer be able to stream shows and movies.
While being able to watch a wide variety of shows and movies is a major plus, you might not use the service enough to warrant paying for it every month. Some former Netflix loyalists have also decided to leave the platform because of the streaming service's habit of removing fan favorites after the licensing period expires, such as The Office, which recently moved to NBC's Peacock. The Marvel Cinematic Universe films and several Disney series have also exited Netflix for Disney Plus, meaning a different streaming service might be a better fit. Fortunately, canceling or even re-opening your membership with Netflix isn't tricky.
Reasons to consider keeping your membership
While Netflix may lose some content it's showcased for years, there is still plenty of movies and series to keep you entertained for hours. One of the biggest reasons to stay is Netflix's catalog of originals that you won't find anywhere else — such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, and The Witcher.
