Google Fi has launched the Unlimited Essentials plan for $35 per month, offering unlimited calls, texts, and 30GB of high-speed data.

On the other hand, the Simply Unlimited plan is now dubbed Unlimited Standard and gives users 50GB of data, a significant bump from 35GB.

New customers can receive the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Watch 3 with significant discounts and bill credits.

Google Fi is celebrating 10 years of its inception on Tuesday (Apr 22), and has announced a new affordable plan alongside some enhancements to its existing plans.

The new plan is dubbed Unlimited Essentials, and as the name implies, it covers the essentials of a carrier plan — like giving users unlimited calls, texts, and data — with 30GB of high-speed data for the U.S. region. The search giant announced through a blog post that it will cost $35 per month for one connection.

While that makes it the entry-level offering of Google Fi, the other unlimited plans are also getting some love for the existing price. For instance, the Simply Unlimited plan is now dubbed Unlimited Standard and gives users 50GB of data, a significant bump from 35GB. It also includes 25GB of hotspot tethering, which is up from 5GB. Additionally, the consumers also get coverage in Canada and Mexico, alongside having full connectivity on select smartwatches.

Similarly, Unlimited Plus is renamed to Unlimited Premium that comprises 100GB of data, up from 50GB. Plus, 50GB of high-speed hotspot tethering is also included. Other perks of the plan include six months of YouTube Premium, 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and connectivity for tablets and laptops without any additional cost.

Google has also announced that it is broadening its access to its data-only SIMs to data-only eSIMs, which means users “can quickly and easily connect newer, eSIM-compatible devices like Android tablets and iPads with data on the go, without needing a physical SIM card.”

Google Fi 5G international coverage is expanding to more than 92 global destinations for users on the Unlimited Premium and Flexible plans. And, the company is doubling the 5G network by adding 54 countries, which makes it available on iPhones next to Android phones.

In the coming weeks, iPhone users will be able to listen to voicemails directly on the phone app instead of the Fi app for those on the Google Fi network.

The 10th anniversary celebrations of Google Fi don’t stop there, as the company is also launching limited-time promotions for new and existing Fi users.

“For new customers, we're offering the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Watch 3 on us. You’ll get $300 off the Pixel 9 Pro instantly and the remaining $699 back over 24 monthly bill credits. After the phone ships, we’ll email you a code for Pixel Watch 3 to get $100 off instantly and $349 back over 24 monthly bill credits. This offer is available until April 29, or while supplies last.”

Existing customers, on the other hand, will get even deeper instant rebate discounts across all Pixel 9 series phones. Users can check their Fi account for these new offers.