Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi has quietly added eSIM support for a set of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S23 series.
Google Fi is one of the prominent carrier services in the U.S. While offering physical SIM cards, the network also allows embedded SIMs, also known as eSIM. However, the latter's availability has been limited to select Pixel devices up until now.
Google has silently added a Google Fi support page (spotted by 9to5Google) indicating that it's extending support to non-Pixel devices, which comprise Galaxy devices.
The page has a dedicated section to check Android device compatibility, and it mentions the latest Galaxy S23 series next to its predecessors, the S22 series, S21 series, and S20 series. They are followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series, and foldables like Galaxy Flip 4, Fold 4, and Galaxy Flip 3 are also said to work with Google Fi's eSIM.
The 9to5 report also implies that it is still being decided whether Samsung or Google will extend the support to more Galaxy devices in the future. That's because the quietly announced Google Fi eSIM compatible list already includes nearly 18 Galaxy devices released since 2020, which is quite a significant number to begin with.
Furthermore, these said Galaxy devices are likely required to run on the latest software version, Android 13, in order to support Fi's eSIM. As mentioned earlier, the eSIM of Google Fi was limited to select Pixel devices. All Pixel 4 and above released devices come with eSIM support. Verizon's Pixel 3a and units released in Japan didn't support eSIM. The Pixel 3 units bought in the U.S. and Canada with different carriers other than Google Fi also didn't work with eSIM. The same has been the case with Pixel 2 series as well.
It is good to see OEMs other than Google getting Fi's eSIM support in the U.S. Other than Android, Fi subscribers who transitioned to select iPhone models have also been able to subscribe to Fi's eSIM through iOS System settings.
