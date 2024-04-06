The Pixel 8a may have just appeared in a Google Fi Wireless ad

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8a was spotted in an advertisement ahead of its expected launch.

The device can be seen in two colorways with a matte finish frame.

The Pixel 8a is expected to launch at Google I/O 2024 on May 14 with a Tensor G3 chipset.

The Pixel 8a is Google's next highly anticipated product launch, and it's expected to appear at Google I/O in May. However, a recent Google Fi ad appears to give us an official look at the Pixel 8a in two different colorways.

As seen on YouTube and reported by GSMArena, the ad showed the Pixel 8a in what appears to be Porcelain and Bay color variants, similar options to what we've seen on the current Pixel 8 devices.

While the ad doesn't specifically say that the showcased phones are the Pixel 8a devices, the curved corners, and thinner camera visor seem to match what we've seen in previous renders of the device, which are quite different from the Pixel 8 and even the Pixel 7a. GSMArena also points to the rear mic placement, which seems to differ from other Pixel models and is not visible on the camera visor, as seen in earlier renders.

While it's possible the rear phone could be the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8a renders seems to show a matte frame, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a glossy finish. The signs seem to point to this being the Pixel 8a, especially since the Pixel 8 is not available in blue (it's exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro), although for now, you should take this with a grain of salt until the official launch.

Overall, the upcoming Pixel 8a is expected to be pricier than its predecessor. Underneath, the Tensor G3 chip will likely power it, and some of the recent certifications have assured that the Pixel 8a would sport a bigger battery as well.

The Google I/O is slated for May 14, 2024, when we might get our first official look at the Pixel 8a alongside other devices.