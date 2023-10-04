The Google Pixel 8 has just been unveiled, and we're super excited. Despite the price hike, it looks like a spunky little thing that's surely going to be one of the best Android phones of the year. There are plenty of new features, and the design of the phone itself has been tweaked. We've also been introduced to a new pink color.

Google is offering the Pixel 8 in plenty of regions, so a lot more people are going to be able to purchase it in their regions. If you're one such lucky duck, congratulations! Have fun looking at all the colors of the Pixel 8 and trying to decide what color Pixel 8 should you buy.

All the colors of the Pixel 8

Hazel has fast become one of Google's signature shades across its Pixel devices. This gray-green shade looks stunning on all Pixels, including the Pixel Watch 2. If you want to embody Google's brand, go for the Pixel 8 in Hazel with matching accents. Debuted on the Pixel Tablet, the soft Rose color of the Pixel 8 looks sweet and attractive. If you've been missing the coral hues from a couple of years ago, the Google Pixel 8 in Rose is a fantastic throwback but with a twist. Play it safe with the evergreen Obsidian black shade of the Pixel 8. When neither Hazel nor Rose feels immediately striking, you know Obsidian will charm its way into your heart. After all, black never goes out of style.

Settling on a single shade

The revamped Pixel 8, with its rounded edges and curvy body, looks like a fun little Android device that packs plenty of power. If you're sure you're going for this model, you need to choose one of the three available colors.

Both Obsidian and Hazel are colors we've seen on Pixel devices before. Those who seek something fresh and different can try for the new Rose hue instead. If you're not a fan of the blushing pink, the older Obsidian and Hazel colors are both great picks.

Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2 owners can have some fun with their Pixel 8, getting a matching color. Personally, I've always been a fan of the grayish-green Hazel option because it's soothing but not boring. Plus, I've got the last-gen Pixel Watch in the exact same finish. Happily, the Pixel Watch 2 comes in Champagne Gold with a Hazel band too, so it works out perfectly if you want to stay on theme with your Pixel 8.