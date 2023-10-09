The Pixel 8a appears in leaked renders, adopting Pixel 8 design changes

What you need to know

Pixel 8a renders are revealed, showcasing Google's apparent rounded corners, bringing it closer to the Pixel 8 series.

There also appears to be a slight decrease in the Pixel 8a's size and width compared to the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 8a should arrive with the Tensor G3 chip for added cooling and efficiency benefits.

The Pixel 8 series was just launched last week, but we're already getting the first renders of the Pixel 8a, expected to launch later in 2024.

In a collaborative effort between X leaker OnLeaks and SmartPrix, rumored Pixel 8a renders are allegedly showing us what the device may look like once it arrives. The Android device is suggested to arrive with the same flat, 6.1-inch display featured on its predecessor. There is also the same centered front-facing selfie camera, as well.

However, while not a significant difference, it has been speculated that the Pixel 8a will arrive slightly shorter, narrower, and thinner when compared to the Pixel 7a. The dimensional differences are minimal, with the rumors stating the Pixel 8a could arrive measuring 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm. For context, the Pixel 7a's dimensions are 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm.

Meanwhile, an easy-to-spot difference is how much the corners have been rounded on the Pixel 8a in the leaked renders. This is likely done to bring a bit more consistency with Google's design language steps taken with the Pixel 8 series.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: SmartPrix)

The back of the device will seemingly continue to provide a dual camera array in the same iconic camera bar we've become accustomed to with Google's Pixel devices. At the moment, the current rumors are silent on what consumers could expect from its launch.

Other information gleaned from the alleged renderings is stereo speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone and the usual USB-C port. The renders clearly show the Pixel 8a's power button above its volume rocker on the right-hand side of the device while the SIM card tray is placed on the left side.

A 360-degree video of the Pixel 8a can be viewed on SmartPrix.

We did get our first alleged look at the Pixel 8a a few weeks ago when hands-on photos of the device were spotted. What was evident in the photos was the Pixel 8a's softer, rounded corners, dual camera array, and centered selfie camera — all of which are corroborated in these new renders.

Things are a bit muddled as the hands-on picture of the device from the front seems to suggest thicker bezels, while the renderings make them appear slimmer. It's always difficult to gauge these things from images, so keep this in the back of your mind.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a is expected to arrive sporting the Tensor G3 SoC. This should bring in some additional benefits that the Pixel 8 series enjoys, like better thermal management and better efficiency. However, what's not clear are the potential compromises Google may have to make to get a cheaper Pixel to market next year.