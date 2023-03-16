Google Fi tests new one-week free trial for new customers wanting to try the service

What you need to know

Google Fi is allowing new customers to trial the service for a up to seven days.

Users with phones that support eSIM will have access to unlimited data, calls, and texts in the US.

Hotspot tethering, spam blocking, and VPN will also be included in the service.

The trial is in beta, and only available to a limited number of users.

Google Fi is one of our favorite carriers thanks to its relatively low cost, great service, and extra benefits. However, switching carriers can be a nerve-wracking thing because you never know if a carrier is right (or not) for you until the deed is already done. Well, Google Fi wants to help ease the pressure by offering a free seven-day trial for its service.

For now, Google Fi is only testing the trial, meaning it will be available only to a limited number of users in the United States. But the idea is that you'll be able to try the network out for a week to see if it's a good fit for you.

During the trial, users will have access to unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S., up to 10GB of hotspot tethering, and access to other Google Fi perks like enhanced security and privacy, plus spam blocking and VPN.

In order to take part in the trial, your phone must support eSIM. Fortunately, there are a growing number of eSIM-compatible Android phones out there, so that shouldn't be a problem for many users, especially if you own a Galaxy S23.

According to Google, users will be able to sign up for the trial on the Google Fi website starting Thursday, and a compatibility tool will be available to ensure your device will work.

If you do decide to stick with the service, Google Fi's plans start at $20 for a single line on the Flexible plan. Unlimited plans start at $50 with 10GB of tethering and limited international features. The $65 Unlimited Plus plan comes with unlimited tethering, a year of free YouTube Premium, 100GB of Google One storage, expanded travel features, and more. Per-line prices decrease with additional lines added, so meaning you can get a plan as low as $16 per month per line, depending on the number of lines.

MVNO deals: Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) | Visible (opens in new tab) | Boost (opens in new tab) | Tello (opens in new tab) | Cricket (opens in new tab)