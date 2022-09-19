Best Netflix mobile games 2022

If you heard that Netflix was making games, you might expect half a dozen titles based on some of the streaming giant's most popular shows, like Stranger Things or The Queen's Gambit. That's certainly true—games based on Stranger Things are currently included in a Netflix subscription, with other games based on Netflix's IP on the way—but there are some non-Netflix gems worth playing through your Netflix subscription, too.

We've spent the last few weeks piloting mechs, solving mysteries, exploring dungeons, and shooting hoops to figure out which Netflix games are most worth playing! Here are the best Netflix mobile games.

Into The Breach

Enough good things can't be said about Into The Breach. This tactical sci-fi rogue-lite cemented itself as a stone-cold classic and one of the best strategy games—let alone one of the best games—of all time when it was released in 2018. Now, the Advanced Edition, which launched with Into The Breach's mobile port, adds even more for players to sink their teeth into.

This game can get a little challenging, but it does a fantastic job of easing players into its tactically intensive loop by trimming out the excess that often accompanies other tactics and strategy games. Into the Breach is a must-play if you're looking for an enthralling turn-based experience with snappy gameplay segments perfect for bus rides, long lines at the grocery store, or a few rounds before bed.

(opens in new tab) Into the Breach Outthink and outmaneuver alien invaders with a crack team of mechs and pilots, each with their own special abilities. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Moonlighter

Here's another exemplary rogue-lite. Blending dungeon-crawling mechanics with shop management and RPG systems, Moonlighter puts you in the shoes of a shopkeep who moonlights (ha!) as a dungeon-exploring spelunker. By day, you'll run a shop, and by night, you'll raid dungeons for all manners of goodies to collect and sell in your shop by day or to craft into new weapons, armor, and other equipment. Player beware, this one is easy to lose yourself in, especially as you get into the late game.

(opens in new tab) Moonlighter Defeat monstrous enemies and sell the loot you get in your shop in this dungeon-crawling roguelite. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Poinpy

Don't let Poinpy's friendly, colorful style fool you; once you pick it up, it's nearly impossible to put down. From the creators of Downwell, this adorable arcade-style score attack game meshes rewarding gameplay with a gripping loop to deliver a new all-time great mobile game. Collect fruits to feed the big, round, blue cat-like creature that's chasing you—or pay the consequences and get burnt.

(opens in new tab) Poinpy Snap up fruits and stomp on enemies to get the highest score you can while feeding a cat-like deity. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Heads Up!

Very few party games nail the approachability and fun factor of Heads Up! Reversing the roles of charades opens up new opportunities for laughs, whether you're having a game night in or out with friends. And thanks to its digital form factor, there's a lot less work than playing a version with cards. To sweeten the deal, Heads Up! now has a few card packs based on Netflix's original shows and content.

(opens in new tab) Heads Up! This new take on charades took the internet by storm years ago for good reason. Laughs abound in this approachable party game. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Before Your Eyes

Short but sweet, Before Your Eyes is a first-person, narrative-driven game that will only take you about an hour and a half to complete. Don't let its length fool you, though; it's a tear-jerking adventure that's well worth the install. To give much more away about this must-play story would do it a disservice. The twist? You control this game with your actual blinks, so you'll definitely want to play this in a well-lit room.

(opens in new tab) Before Your Eyes Experience a heartfelt story about life and loss in this first-person narrative experience. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Stranger Things 1984

If you're feeling the hype after the latest Stranger Things season, travel back in time to 1984 with the original Stranger Things mobile game. This isn't just a half-hearted licensed game to capitalize on the release of a new season of Stranger Things, but a decent-sized puzzle game with some awesome chiptune music and retro-style pixel graphics. And if you've already checked out 1984, Stranger Things Season 3 also presents some fun puzzle-solving action set in the world of Netflix's hit sci-fi thriller.

(opens in new tab) Stranger Things: 1984 Discover the secrets of Hawkins, Indiana as you experience a retelling of the early seasons of the hit Netflix show. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Don't let the League of Legends subtitle fool you; Hextech Mayhem isn't actually a MOBA. It's a rhythm-based platformer that takes some characters from the popular eSport and pits them against each other. In Hextech Mayhem, you'll play as Ziigs, an energetic pyromaniac hell-bent on destroying an inventor's inventions. It's easy to get lost in the rhythm and feel of this game as you methodically blast through Heimerdinger's inventions.

(opens in new tab) Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story Smash mechanical creations to the beat as a chaotic pyromaniac in this foot-tapping rhythm platformer. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Relic Hunters: Rebels brings some good ol' action RPG-style fun to mobile. Collect resources and craft weapons to up your skills. If you're looking for a more traditional RPG experience that blends looting, shooting, and a linear story, here's a game you can really sink your teeth into.

(opens in new tab) Relic Hunters: Rebels Unite tribes and fight bad guys with personally crafted weapons in this exciting action RPG. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Wonderputt Forever

Golf games manage to make some of the most fascinating and rewarding sports games. From What the Golf? to Golf Story, it's a near-blank canvas that allows developers to go wild with some immensely creative ideas. Wonderputt Forever doesn't quite go to the same extreme as What the Golf?, but it does offer mini golf with some really fun twists. Whether you're only in for a hole or two or looking to play a full round, you're in for a treat.

(opens in new tab) Wonderputt: Forever Hit the links and putt your way across inventive mini golf courses that will test your golf skills. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Before you play...

Netflix's stable of games appeals to a diverse array of players, so there's something here for everyone. If you're booting up something more action-intensive, like Moonlighter, you might want to grab one of the best controllers for Android gaming.

It's hard to choose a favorite in this list since it covers a relatively wide range of great games, but Poinpy is a fantastic place to start for just about anyone interested. Though, if you're looking for something more hardcore, you might want to check out Moonlighter or Into the Breach. Or, if you're looking for an inventive, relaxed narrative experience, give Before Your Eyes a shot.

If you already have a Netflix sub but you're having some trouble figuring out how to access your games, check out this no-fuss tutorial on how to get playing Netflix games.