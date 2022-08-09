Love it or hate it, Netflix is investing more and more in the video games industry. While the service doesn't offer a lot of blockbuster experiences like players would expect on console or PC, there are a couple dozen titles that can be downloaded directly to Android devices. These games are all included with your Netflix subscription at no extra cost and don't have any microtransactions or ads to speak of.

If you're wondering how to play these games, it's thankfully a quick and painless process.

How to access Netflix games on Android

In order to access these games, subscribers will need an Android device running Android 8.0 or later and an appropriate amount of storage space free.

1. Download the Netflix app through the Google Play Store.

2. Sign in to your account.

3. Select the Games tab at the bottom of the screen.

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Scroll through and select which game you want to play.

5. Select Get Game on the next page.

6. Select Go to Play Store on the pop-up.

7. Install from the Google Play Store as you would any other game or app.

(Image credit: Android Central)

8. Downloaded games can then be accessed through the Netflix Games menu in the app, or through the app drawer on your phone.

Netflix aims to offer more games in the future

Netflix only has a couple dozen games available to download right now, but the company plans to add more to that catalog in the coming months and years. Current subscribers can enjoy titles based on popular series Stranger Things and League of Legends, or they can find more niche games that catch their eye. You likely won't need a great Android controller for these games, too, since touch controls will suffice, but that just makes them more accessible to a wider audience.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Asphalt Xtreme

Before Your Eyes

Bowling Ballers

Card Blast

Dominoes Café

Dungeon Dwarves

Dragon Up

Exploding Kittens

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Into the Breach

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Knittens

Krispee Street

Mahjong Solitaire

Moonlighter

Poinpy

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Shatter Remastered

Shooting Hoops

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Teeter (Up)

This is a True Story

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Wonderputt Forever

The media company has built up its gaming division over the years with the acquisitions of Night School Studios and Boss Fight Entertainment, the former of which developed Oxenfree, one of the best premium games on Android at the moment, so we can expect more original experiences in the future too. If you're looking for places to get started, we highly recommend Into the Breach, a futuristic roguelike strategy game, and Before Your Eyes, a title that uses your eye movements.