Android Arcade (Image credit: Android Central | OpenAI) With Android Arcade, Android Central Senior Editor Android Myrick takes a weekly deep dive into retro gaming, emulation, handhelds, and everything in between.

Do you remember the days of needing to go to the store to pick up a game guide because you couldn't figure out how to beat it? Yeah, that still happens to me, except I don't have to go to the store, as the answer is just a Google search away. But I'm not always playing games on my computer, and even if I'm playing a handheld connected to the internet, I don't want to sift through a bunch of links that may or may not have what I'm looking for.

Last month, the Anbernic RG557 was released, and a recent update introduced "Anbernic AI." Essentially, it's a chatbot that resides on your gaming handheld, designed to provide answers and even translations. After a bit of digging, I found that it's reliant on either Deepseek or Alibaba's Qwen LLMs. That doesn't leave me feeling great, but it got me wondering if I could just make one myself.

With tools like Gemini Gems and ChatGPT GPTs, I set out trying to replicate what Anbernic did, but using AI chatbots that I trust a bit more and trying to get them working on the handheld. It didn't quite work out how I had hoped, but fortunately, that's where NotebookLM came to my rescue.

My failed attempts

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

No, I didn't use Gemini to build a website or even an app. Instead, I decided now would be a good time to create a Gemini Gem. These were introduced last year, with Google describing them as being "your custom AI experts."

My original idea was that I'd be able to create a Gem and then, when I needed some help or had a question, I could talk to it using Gemini Live. With the recent addition of screen recording, it seems like a no-brainer, as I don't have to try and describe what I'm seeing, I can just show Gemini. Or so I thought.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Unfortunately, you can't yet use Gems with Gemini Live, which is a bummer. Instead, you're stuck with "regular" Gemini for the time being, and while it's fine, I liked the idea of having a Gemini experience dedicated to gaming.

Initially, this is where the story would've ended, as I was able to get Gemini running on my aforementioned RG557. However, curiosity got the better of me, so I wanted to see if the same thing could be achieved with ChatGPT. The app won't run on the RG557, as it's technically rooted, despite having a locked bootloader, and there is no current way around this hurdle.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Naturally, the next thing I did was fire up the ChatGPT app on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. After a bit of poking around, I found that OpenAI offers a similar feature to Gemini Live, and it even told me it would share some lore about the Star Wars universe when I opened KOTOR II.

Sadly, it's the same story as Gemini, as you aren't able to use the "Live" experience with created GPTs. Hopefully, this won't be the case forever, as it would be nice to see the feature parity between Gemini and ChatGPT continue.

NotebookLM to the rescue

(Image credit: Google)

Then came along another tangentially related idea. Google has been super-charging NotebookLM, but it's one of those tools that I always seem to forget about. There are a few projects that I have in which NotebookLM could be useful for me, but first, I was curious about how it would do as a gaming encyclopedia of sorts.

There are limitations with NotebookLM, as you can upload only 50 "sources" to one notebook. However, thanks to being subscribed to Google One AI Pro, I'm able to add 300 sources. I say "only" because the idea is to source and upload strategy guides for a variety of retro games.

Needless to say, there are many more than 300 out there, so I opted to take a different approach. Instead, I decided to create notebooks based on the series of games, meaning I'll have one for Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, Fallout, and so on.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Thanks to the gaming community, a lot of those old Nintendo Power and Prima strategy guides have been archived. It was simply a matter of sourcing, downloading, and uploading them all to NotebookLM.

However, there was the small problem that many of these old strategy guides are stored in either a CBR or CBZ format. This is no good, as NotebookLM only recognizes PDF, TXT, Markdown, or Audio files when uploading. On the bright side, some quick research revealed that you can convert those CBR or CBZ files to PDF using Calibre. And it's much faster than trying to use any of the "free" online conversion tools.

(Image credit: Android Central)

With that out of the way, I started uploading a few files and then just waited for that to finish. You'd be surprised at how large some of these PDF files can be, and NotebookLM has a size limit of 200MB per file, so keep that in mind.

A little while later, I had a one-stop shop for resources pertaining to a few of the Super Mario games that I've played over the years. Now, whenever I can't remember how to get past Bowser, I can just pull up NotebookLM and ask.

I know that this took a bit of a left turn, considering my original goal, but the overall point is to demonstrate that AI tools can be useful in ways you might not have considered. I don't even know where the idea to create these guides came from, but I'm sure glad it came to me.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

No, you aren't able to use it while you're playing like you can with Gemini or ChatGPT. But I have to wonder whether that functionality will be implemented in the near future. I'd really love it if there were a way to create a Gem or GPT that could be used with Gemini Live, but used NotebookLM as the source.

Nevertheless, who knows what these companies are going to bring next? Maybe something else will come along that takes all of this to the next level, and we just don't know it yet.