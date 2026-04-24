YouTube TV vs. Hulu Plus Live TV: the battle of the cable alternatives
Which live TV streaming service is right for you?
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The best cable alternative
If you're new to live TV streaming services, YouTube TV might be the most approachable choice, with an easy-to-use interface, huge list of channels, and unlimited DVR storage with no annual contract.
Pros
- Massive list of channels
- NFL Sunday Ticket is great for sports fans
- Unlimited DVR storage
- Up to 6 user profiles
- No contract or hidden fees
Cons
- Price hikes aren't uncommon
- No original programming
- Not the most affordable option
- 4K upgrade isn't worth it
The best streaming bundle
Although Hulu Plus Live offers many of the same channels as YouTube TV, you can bundle the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (with ads) to enjoy more on-demand content and original programming. Does this make up for the app's clunky UI and limited sports coverage?
Pros
- Huge channel selection
- Includes basic Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus
- Unlimited DVR storage
- No annual contract or hidden fees
Cons
- User interface can be clunky, unintuitive
- Limited regional sports coverage
- Expensive
Traditional cable is hanging by a thread, so to speak, and if you're planning to join the millions of users who have ditched their old channels in favor of a live TV streaming service, you have many options to choose from in 2026.
YouTube TV and Hulu + Live are two of the most popular streaming services around, but how are they different? What channels does each app offer, and how can you get the best bang for the buck? No matter what you're hoping to watch, I've broken down everything you need to know about YouTube TV and Hulu + Live in this guide.
YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live: At a glance
|Row 0 - Cell 0
YouTube TV
Hulu + Live
Channels
100+
95+
Base price
$82.99/mo
$89.99/mo
Free trial
5 days
3 days
Simultaneous streams
3
2
User profiles
Up to 6
Up to 7
DVR Cloud storage
Unlimited
Unlimited
On-demand content
No
Includes Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus
YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live: Channels
Winner: YouTube TV