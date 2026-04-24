YouTube TV vs. Hulu Plus Live TV: the battle of the cable alternatives

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YouTube TV View at YouTube TV The best cable alternative If you're new to live TV streaming services, YouTube TV might be the most approachable choice, with an easy-to-use interface, huge list of channels, and unlimited DVR storage with no annual contract. Pros Massive list of channels

NFL Sunday Ticket is great for sports fans

Unlimited DVR storage

Up to 6 user profiles

No contract or hidden fees Cons Price hikes aren't uncommon

No original programming

Not the most affordable option

4K upgrade isn't worth it Hulu + Live TV View at Hulu + Live The best streaming bundle Although Hulu Plus Live offers many of the same channels as YouTube TV, you can bundle the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (with ads) to enjoy more on-demand content and original programming. Does this make up for the app's clunky UI and limited sports coverage? Pros Huge channel selection

Includes basic Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus

Unlimited DVR storage

No annual contract or hidden fees Cons User interface can be clunky, unintuitive

Limited regional sports coverage

Expensive

Traditional cable is hanging by a thread, so to speak, and if you're planning to join the millions of users who have ditched their old channels in favor of a live TV streaming service, you have many options to choose from in 2026.

YouTube TV and Hulu + Live are two of the most popular streaming services around, but how are they different? What channels does each app offer, and how can you get the best bang for the buck? No matter what you're hoping to watch, I've broken down everything you need to know about YouTube TV and Hulu + Live in this guide.

YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live: At a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 YouTube TV Hulu + Live Channels 100+ 95+ Base price $82.99/mo $89.99/mo Free trial 5 days 3 days Simultaneous streams 3 2 User profiles Up to 6 Up to 7 DVR Cloud storage Unlimited Unlimited On-demand content No Includes Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus

YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live: Channels

Winner: YouTube TV