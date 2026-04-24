YouTube TV vs. Hulu Plus Live TV: the battle of the cable alternatives

Versus
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Which live TV streaming service is right for you?

YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live: At a glance

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YouTube TV

Hulu + Live

Channels

100+

95+

Base price

$82.99/mo

$89.99/mo

Free trial

5 days

3 days

Simultaneous streams

3

2

User profiles

Up to 6

Up to 7

DVR Cloud storage

Unlimited

Unlimited

On-demand content

No

Includes Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus

YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live: Channels

Winner: YouTube TV