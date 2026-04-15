This limited-time Amazon Prime bundle finally makes Peacock and Apple TV worth paying for

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Streaming services have come full circle — they function more like cable TV in 2026 than we'd like to accept. With content scattered across an abundance of streaming services, chances are, you need to subscribe to more than one each month. If you're a hardcore fan of movies and TV shows, you can easily rack up a handful of costly subscriptions. Isn't there a better way?

There certainly is, and cable TV gives us the blueprint. Instead of subscribing to each streaming service individually, some let you buy in to multiple platforms with a single (and reduced) monthly price. Disney popularized this concept with the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN bundle, but others are taking shape. It's sort of a win-win scenario for subscribers and streaming services. Savvy shoppers can get more content for less, and streamers can upsell buyers to platforms they might not have subscribed to individually.

Amazon announced a new streaming bundle exclusively for Prime Video users, and it's pretty attractive, provided you need the streaming services on offer. The bundle gives you Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus subscriptions for just $20 per month — or less than the price of one 4K Netflix plan. This bundle gives you ad-free access to both high-quality streaming services, which also include select live sporting events.

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