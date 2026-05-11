Whoop is putting a board-certified physician in its app to tell you why you’re tired

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What you need to know

Whoop is adding live in-app clinician access, letting users talk to licensed medical professionals while sharing months of biometric data.

The company is expanding beyond fitness tracking by combining wearable metrics with medical records, bloodwork, and health history through HealthEx integration.

Whoop says upcoming updates will improve heart-rate accuracy, workout auto-detection, and strength training analytics.

When you feel something is wrong but don’t know why, it’s easy to get lost in stressful internet searches or wait weeks for a doctor’s visit. Whoop hopes to bridge that gap by adding a medical professional right in its app.

A day after Google introduced the Fitbit Air, Whoop announced new AI tools and in-app access to clinicians. Starting this summer in the U.S., Whoop members will be able to start live video calls with licensed clinicians right in the app. This means you no longer have to figure out sleep scores and recovery metrics on your own since you can talk to a medical professional who can see months of your biometric data.

Whoop says these consultations can also include bloodwork and medical history if available. To make this possible, Whoop is working with HealthEx to add Electronic Health Record syncing. This will let diagnoses, medications, and past procedures show up in the app next to Whoop’s health data.

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