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What you need to know

Oura has partnered with Vida Health, a virtual cardiometabolic care provider, to create a "new model" that users can find continuous care in.

Vida Health will reportedly leverage Oura's sleep, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and more, alongside its "clinical" data to give users insights that matter and alert them if a doctor visit is required.

Oura recently acquired Doublepoint in March, a company that conducts its work in AI, bringing biometric and gesture controls to the table.

Oura has found itself in the headlines this week, as the company unveils a partnership with a healthcare organization to make your data more useful.

In a press release, Business Wire highlights a partnership between Oura and Vida Health that focuses on personalizing your metabolic health. The post states that Vida Health is a "value-based, virtual cardiometabolic care provider" that lets users manage their metabolic instability. With Oura, the two plan to create a "new model" of continuous care for users.

There are plans to integrate Oura's real-time biometric data, obtained from a smart ring, with Vida Health's programs and existing data. Richard Frank (MD), the chief medical officer at Vida Health, says, "Providers are often making decisions based on limited snapshots, such as on an office visit, lab result, or a patient’s recollection." By partnering with Oura, the care provider says it can leverage a user's data to help you adjust your plans based on any recovery changes and cardiovascular signals.

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Android Central's Take The key word here is "actionable." It's always good to have actionable insights so that, if the time ever comes when you'll need a doctor, there's a trove of data there to make the best decision. It seems that's where Oura intends on going for users, as this partnership with Vida Health brings the backbone its data would need to help.

This new form of personalized coaching is said to help users "identify early warning signals" before they need a doctor to step in.

Dr. Richard Frank adds that "By incorporating real-time insights from ŌURA with our clinical expertise and whole-person care model, we can personalize support, intervene earlier, and help members make incremental changes that add up to meaningful results over time." The press release says Vida Health will benefit from Oura's sleep, heart rate variability (HRV), and resting heart rate, as well as its clinical data to keep users on top of their health.

Looking to prevent health scares

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

April brings a partnership for Oura, while March held the acquisition of Doublepoint. This company deals with AI-driven technology for biometrics and gesture controls. During the announcement, Oura said that it plans to use this acquisition as a way to bring users "quiet, helpful features." Obviously, with what Doublepoint deals with, speculation went wild with theories about gesture controls coming to the Oura Ring.

Android Central's Take Oura dropped a Preventative Health update that helped users manage their stress and blood pressure better. By the title, it's clear that Oura is trying to help users avoid any meaningful or impactful negative health occurrences with these features. Cumulative Stress, alongside a Blood Profile Study, shined a spotlight on Oura's focus moving forward. Now, with Vida Health, it's looking to turn all the data it obtains through its rings into something the user can (potentially) feel comfortable using.

This is partly because Oura and its CEO have yet to spill the details about the chance of gesture controls hitting its smart rings. It's also been pretty clear that Oura isn't interested in slowing down, not after sales surpassed 5.5 million late last year. Oura reported that its revenue has doubled to $500 million. Estimates placed the company at around the $1 billion mark by the end of 2025.