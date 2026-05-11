The battle for your finger heats up as RingConn Gen 3 opens preorders

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What you need to know

The RingConn Gen 3 tracks long-term vascular health trends, analyzing workout recovery and circadian rhythms rather than just giving you a one-off heart rate reading.

You still get full-day health tracking, including heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep stages, skin temperature, and sleep apnea monitoring.

Preorders are open until May 28 for $314, after which the price jumps to $349.

Smart rings are evolving past simple sleep tracking and step counting, and RingConn aims to take things further with its latest device. Preorders are now open for the RingConn Gen 3, which highlights vascular health tracking and also brings improved alerts, longer battery life, and a sleeker design.

This year’s main update is what RingConn calls vascular insights. While most wearables offer single blood pressure readings, the Gen 3 tracks long-term vascular trends. It considers things like sleep breathing, changes in circadian rhythm, recovery after workouts, and daily physiological stability to give users a more complete view of their cardiovascular health over time.

Besides vascular monitoring, the Gen 3 offers the standard health tracking features found in premium smart rings. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep stages, stress, breathing rate, activity, and skin temperature around the clock. There’s also menstrual cycle tracking and fertility insights for women’s health. Sleep apnea monitoring is back too, which RingConn has emphasized in earlier models, like the RingConn Gen 2.

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Gentle vibrations replace wrist flickers

A practical new feature is vibration alerts. The Gen 3 uses gentle haptic nudges for inactivity reminders, health alerts, and low battery warnings, as opposed to lighting up your wrist like a smartwatch. RingConn says these alerts are meant to be quiet enough for meetings or conversations without drawing much attention.

Battery life is another strong point. RingConn says the Gen 3 lasts 11 to 14 days per charge if you turn off vibrations, or about 10 to 12 days with haptics on. That’s longer than many other smart rings, even some high-end ones that need charging every few days.

Android Central's Take In my view, RingConn has made a wise choice by focusing on long-term health patterns instead of promising instant blood pressure readings, which most wearables still can’t deliver reliably. The Gen 3 seems genuinely practical, especially with its long battery life and no subscription fees. Still, I’m curious whether people will actually change their habits because of these health alerts, or if they’ll just collect more wellness data that ends up being ignored.

The hardware has also been improved. The Gen 3 is made from titanium, has a slimmer 2.3mm profile, and weighs between 2.5g and 3.5g depending on the size. It’s rated IP68 and 10AT