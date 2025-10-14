How fast is the Samsung Galaxy S26 charging speed?

How fast will the Samsung Galaxy S26 charging speed be? Best answer: We don't know as the phone series has not yet been introduced, scheduled to launch in early 2026. However, there are already rumors about its specs. And these suggest the charging speed will remain mostly unchanged from the existing Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones, tapping out at 45W or 60W for the Ultra variation and 25W for the Pro.

How fast will the Samsung Galaxy S26 charging speed be?

It's disappointing to learn that, according to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones won't have many upgrades in charging speed. Sources suspect that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge will tap out at 25W wired charging, which is the same speed as the S25 series variants.

The positive news is that the battery is said to be increased from 4,000mAh on the S25 and 3,900mAh on the S25 Edge to 4,200mAh on the upcoming S26. This means the phones may last a bit longer. But when you're ready to charge them, they'll still take the same amount of time, potentially even longer, to get from the red to full.

What about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? That model is said to top out at 45W, the same as the S25 generation Ultra device, although some rumors claim that a bump to 60W may be in the cards. That would be a notable upgrade, but it's a far cry from other Android phone makers that offer bigger batteries, longer life, and faster charging, like models from OnePlus and Xiaomi.

The upcoming OnePlus 15, for example, is rumored to offer 120W wired charging and 50W wireless, even if it remains unchanged from the existing OnePlus 13, which already offers up to 100W wired charging.

That said, the expected charging speeds of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones are still in line with competitors like Google. The Google Pixel 10 charges at 29W, up from 27W in the Google Pixel 9, while the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL charge at 39W, up from 37W. Outside of the Android camp, the new Apple iPhone 17 supports a 40W charger and 25W MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging.

As for wireless charging, Samsung phones, including the S25 Series, have long supported 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless. While unconfirmed, it's expected that the Galaxy S26 Series phones will continue this trend. What's unclear is if Samsung will follow suit with Google and the Google Pixel 10 Series and finally integrate magnets into the devices to support Qi2 charging without the need for a compatible case or ring accessory. That would at least mark a significant upgrade for those who value wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones rank among the best Android phones in 2025, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series will likely snag a spot for 2026 as well. But charging speeds are one area where there could be improvements. And if the rumors are true, we won't get these with the next series.