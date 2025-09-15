Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge are rumored to stick with the same 25W wired charging, even as their batteries grow larger.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t safe either — a new leak suggests it’s still capped at 45W instead of the rumored 60W.

Competing Android phones can now fully charge in under 30 minutes, putting Samsung at a competitive disadvantage.

It’s looking more and more likely that Samsung will revamp and rename its Galaxy S lineup with the next release. And while most of the Galaxy S26’s specs are already out there, thanks to recent leaks and rumors, the latest chatter about its charging speeds could let fans down.

Leaker @UniverseIce on X claims the Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge will stick with the same 25W wired charging as previous models. It’s a notable choice, keeping Samsung’s charging speeds unchanged for multiple generations, even as their batteries keep getting bigger.

Apple released the iPhone 17 series, and I also told you the charging power of S26 Pro and S26 Edge. Let me start with the conclusion: Samsung is very dangerous.Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge still only support 25W charging, while the full range of iPhone17 supports 40w. pic.twitter.com/VqHy1Dy1LISeptember 10, 2025

Earlier leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Pro will pack a 4,300 mAh battery, up from the Galaxy S25’s 4,000 mAh. The S26 Edge is rumored to jump to 4,200 mAh from 3,900mAh on the Galaxy S25 Edge. Bigger batteries should mean more time between charges, but with the same slow 25W speeds, you’ll be waiting longer to top them up.

At this point, 25W wired charging feels underwhelming for a flagship, and with Samsung pushing the Pro branding, the hardware should match the title.

Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to stay capped at 45W

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The outlook for a faster-charging Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t looking good, either. SammyGuru spotted speed ratings in Chinese regulatory filings that cast doubt on earlier upgrade rumors. The Chinese model is still capped at 45W, killing off hopes for a 60W boost, and if that’s the version Samsung ships globally, we won’t see any improvement.

If this rumor is accurate, Samsung will be entering its third flagship generation with the same wired charging speeds. Meanwhile, rivals like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and OPPO have continued to push their own faster charging solutions further ahead.

This puts Samsung at a clear disadvantage, with many of today's fan-favorite Android phones now offering tech that can fully charge a phone in under half an hour. Some users might appreciate the focus on endurance, but others could see it as a missed chance.