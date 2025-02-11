This limited-edition Motorola Razr Plus 2024 taps Paris Hilton for a hot new colorway

What you need to know

Motorola is collaborating with Paris Hilton to bring a limited edition color of the Razr Plus 2024. The company's latest foldable was launched in June last year and features a massive cover screen and a whole host of AI features.

Dubbed the Paris Pink colorway, the device claims to strike a perfect balance between "elegance and the glamorous air of Paris Hilton." The device will feature Paris Hilton’s autograph and her iconic “That’s Hot” phrase engraved on the hinge. Talking about its overall look, this new hot pink colorway comes with a vegan leather finish and will also showcase a personalized message from Paris Hilton herself.

This limited edition gets 10 exclusive Paris Hilton-inspired ringtones and notification sounds and 13 of the icon’s favorite wallpapers, "designed to bring her signature style and energy to the device," according to the company's press release. This includes her iconic spin on the “Hello Moto” ringtone to sound effects like her famous “That’s Hot" tagline.

This isn't the first time that Motorola has collaborated with this fashion icon. Last year, she was the face of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 launch, and the company's collaboration with the DJ dates back two decades when the brand invited Hilton to perform the iconic flip of the Motorola RAZR V3. The brand has no doubt been hitting all the right notes when it comes to marketing its new phone, and banking on nostalgia by bringing back Paris for its launch felt like a great throwback to the late 2000s.

The Razr Plus 2024 was initially launched with a Hot Pink colorway, which has been synonymous with the Moto Razr since its inception. When asked about why the brand chose to "pink it up," Maria Jose Martin, director of North American marketing at Motorola, said, "The original RAZR V3 established pink as a fashionable and desirable colorway for smartphones, and has since then always been closely associated with Motorola and the Razr."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Motorola) (Image credit: Motorola)

This special edition device will also come with exclusive accessories. To start, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 gets a vegan leather case in a pink shade that's a few tones lighter than the device itself. This case is coupled with two wrist strap options: Pink Sparkle or Pink Vegan Leather. The case will also sport Paris' autograph on the back.

Additionally, each limited-edition package comes wrapped in a custom-designed sleeve and a keepsake. The packaging will also have a personalized message from Paris Hilton. The Paris Pink Motorola Razr Plus 2024 will come with all the same features we saw on the original Motorola Razr Plus, giving users access to almost all the apps on its large external display, where users can respond to texts, take selfies, or access Google Gemini, without the need to flip open the phone.

Lastly, the Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition will be available in limited quantities starting Feb. 13 for $1,200 exclusively on Motorola.com.