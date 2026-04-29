Qualcomm's FY Q2 2026 earnings highlight a mobile industry under pressure from the ongoing memory shortage

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Qualcomm announced its FY Q2 2026 financial earnings on April 29.

The company posted revenue of $10.6 billion, down 3% from a FY Q2 2025.

This comes just days after reports of Qualcomm partnering with OpenAI on smartphone processors.

Qualcomm posted its most recent financial earnings on Wednesday, April 29, reporting $10.6 billion in revenue for fiscal year Q2 2026. This represents a 3% decrease in revenue when compared to fiscal year Q2 2025, when the company posted $10.98 billion in revenue. This aligns with expectations but suggests that Qualcomm is beginning to feel the effects of the RAM shortage that has plagued the industry in recent months.

"We are pleased to deliver results in line with our guidance, reflecting solid execution as we navigate a challenging memory environment," says Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon in a statement, noting how we're "in a period of profound industry transformation" due to the rise of AI agents.

Amon also touches on Qualcomm's new venture into AI chips for data centers, which are expected to arrive later this year and in 2027, although more details will be provided during Qualcomm's Investor Day in June.

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(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

During the quarter, several flagship smartphones hit the market, including the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, for which Qualcomm holds roughly 70% market share with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. However, despite seeing some impressive smartphones, Qualcomm's QCT division saw a 13% year-over-year revenue decline, while Automotive and IoT increased by 38% and 9%, respectively.

Further underscoring the pressure that memory shortages are having on the industry is Qualcomm's FY Q3 guidance, which falls in the range of $9.2B - $10.0B; lower than analyst expectations.

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