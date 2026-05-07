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What you need to know

Qualcomm unveiled two new chips: the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5.

Both chips feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI, which was introduced as a feature to help smooth navigation and app opening (for the SD 6 Gen 5).

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 is also the first of its series to feature 90fps for mobile gaming.

The next iteration of Qualcomm chips for affordable devices is here, and they bring all-around performance upgrades for phones.

Even though it's late at night here in the States, Qualcomm isn't letting that hold back the reveal of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 chips. In a press release, the company states that both chips stand on the foundation of creating "next-gen capabilities designed for real-world experiences." There's a strong focus this year on the features users typically use on their phones, and that begins with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5.

This chip is the more robust of the two, delivering upgrades for users who want a little more out of their phone. Qualcomm says the SD 6 Gen 5 features support for AI-based Night Vision in cameras, 100x zoom support, and 32MP capture. When it comes to gaming, Qualcomm said it introduced its Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 to facilitate "smooth, long-lasting play." With that in mind, its Adreno GPU performance has reportedly shot up by 21%, but that doesn't just help your gaming experience; it aids your overall graphical experience across all apps.

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