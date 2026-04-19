Phones Prices on tech are going up everywhere... are you less likely to buy a new phone this year? Features By Derrek Lee published 19 April 2026 Samsung and Motorola have already raised prices. Click for next article (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android