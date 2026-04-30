Samsung's Q1 2026 earnings are insane, and your Galaxy phone barely helped

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What you need to know

Samsung’s Q1 2026 revenue hit 133.9 trillion KRW (~$90B), jumping 43% quarter-over-quarter.

Operating profit skyrocketed 753% YoY to 57.2 trillion KRW, driven mainly by semiconductors.

AI demand is the real engine here, pushing record sales in Samsung’s memory division.

Galaxy phones still bring in cash, but profits are slipping despite a premium-focused strategy.

Samsung has released its latest earnings, and the results are mixed. The company is making big profits from the global demand for AI memory chips, but its mobile division is struggling as the smartphone market slows down.

The company reported consolidated revenue of 133.9 trillion KRW (about $90 billion) for the first quarter of 2026. That’s a 43% increase from the previous quarter.

Samsung also reported 57.2 trillion KRW in operating profit, which is a 753% increase compared to last year. The primary driver of this surge was the semiconductor division, with additional contributions from Galaxy phones.

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The AI engine under the hood

Samsung’s Device Solutions (DS) division, which develops the memory used in many devices, earned 81.7 trillion KRW in revenue. The Memory Business set a new quarterly sales record, driven by the AI boom that is making traditional chips seem outdated.

Large tech companies and enterprise AI developers are seeking advanced AI memory. Samsung is meeting this demand by being the first to mass-produce HBM4 and SOCAMM2 for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform. The company also released PCIe Gen6 SSDs as scheduled.

It’s important to note that limited supply and higher industry prices also boosted profits. However, Samsung’s focus on technical leadership helped the company benefit even more from this situation.