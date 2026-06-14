Which Oura Ring 5 color should you buy?

The Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than its last-gen counterpart, making it a highly attractive and even more non-intrusive wearable. Oura is offering six colors in matte and shiny finishes for the sleek Oura Ring 5, with select colors priced higher. This is nothing new as we saw the same situation with the Ring 4.
Oura eventually expanded the colors available for the Ring 4 with the ceramic lineup, adding up to ten different shades and finishes. It remains unknown whether the brand plans to do the same with the Ring 5. For now, these are all the available colors and finishes of the Ring 5. All of them come in ring sizes six through 13 and are made of titanium.
All the colors of the Oura Ring 5, as well as their pricing
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Oura Ring 5 - Gold
The dark lord's favorite
The Oura Ring 5 in Gold costs $499 and is cool enough to make Gollum, the Nazgûl, and the dark lord himself jealous. With a ring this classy, you might feel powerful enough to destroy Middle-earth. Slay!
Oura Ring 5 - Black
Glossy dark band
Black is a shiny, dark colorway and one of the cheaper variants of the Oura Ring 5. At $399, you save a whole Benjamin on this stylish colorway. This shade looks more casual and pairs nicely with everyday outfits.
Oura Ring 5 - Brushed Silver
It looks expensive
The Brushed Silver version of the Oura Ring 5 looks luxurious and has a steep $499 price tag to match. If you want to ooze class and feel rich, this is a stunning silver color with a soft satin-matte finish.
Oura Ring 5 - Silver
A minimalist look
Minimalists will love the Oura Ring 5 in Silver with its silver metallic sheen and $399 asking price. It gives the appearance of a plain silver ring, one that could easily match anything in your wardrobe. Elevate it by stacking more rings or wear as is.
Oura Ring 5 - Deep Rose
Understated piece
Are you a fan of rose gold jewelry? Maybe most of your watches, earrings, and accessories are largely this color. In that case, the Oura Ring 5 in Deep Rose makes the most sense for you. Keep in mind that this will set you back $499 to acquire.