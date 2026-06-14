Which Oura Ring 5 color should you buy?

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The Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than its last-gen counterpart, making it a highly attractive and even more non-intrusive wearable. Oura is offering six colors in matte and shiny finishes for the sleek Oura Ring 5, with select colors priced higher. This is nothing new as we saw the same situation with the Ring 4.

Oura eventually expanded the colors available for the Ring 4 with the ceramic lineup, adding up to ten different shades and finishes. It remains unknown whether the brand plans to do the same with the Ring 5. For now, these are all the available colors and finishes of the Ring 5. All of them come in ring sizes six through 13 and are made of titanium.

All the colors of the Oura Ring 5, as well as their pricing

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