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What you need to know

Nothing announced a product expansion to Best Buy across the U.S., bringing its phones and audio devices to even more people.

The company states its Phone 4a Pro, Phone 3, Headphones a, and Ear 3 are now available with its full portfolio on the website.

Nothing states it recorded a 120% increase in sales in 2025 in the U.S., and it seems it's looking to keep that streak going.

Nothing believes that there's no better way to say "Happy Friday" than to announce an expansion of its products in the U.S.

Marking another milestone for Nothing, the company shared a press release today (June 12), detailing its product expansion to Best Buy in the U.S. It states that its phone and audio portfolio "will be available at Best Buy stores nationwide." Nothing says it's bringing its products to the store in the U.S. off the back of its success at Best Buy Canada. For phones, Nothing states consumers across the country can find the Phone 4a Pro and the Phone 3 in stores.

However, when it comes to its audio lineup, Nothing's Headphone a and Ear 3 are listed for availability. The post adds that its "complete portfolio will also be available at bestbuy.com."

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Nothing's latest move can be seen as strategic, with a storied history in the U.S. The company states it recorded a 120% increase in sales in the States in 2025, facilitating a 175% increase in revenue. More than 500 Best Buy stores across the country are reportedly receiving Nothing Phones and audio devices.

Nothing is going places

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The lineup Nothing is offering at Best Buy can stand on its own pretty well. Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich was smitten with the brand's Headphones a when he first put them on. To him, over-ear-headphones might as well be back on the menu. What Nick talked about was the "loud and proud" aspect of these headphones. Other than their sound quality, the Headphones a rock Nothing's classic design, one that clearly separates it from the rest of the industry.

These headphones are comfortable, while also sporting easy-to-reach buttons. Then you have the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro, which made quite the statement earlier this year.

Along the lines of Nothing's availability announcement today, the company expanded the reach of its Phone 3 in 2025. Best Buy Canada received the device, while Nothing brought it to more places like Amazon in the U.S., too. Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, said the U.S. market is dominated by two players, which is likely a reference to Samsung and Apple. Pei said consumers are looking for change. It's safe to say that those sentiments haven't gone anywhere as we see more of Nothing's products become easily available in the U.S.

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Android Central's Take

Nothing's phones have continued to catch my attention. I've been impressed with their changes and upgrades thus far, and the Phone 4a series, though it's more budget oriented, is pretty attractive. Nothing's moved into the AI space, but more focused on productivity. Users can quickly snapshot details and save notes, which is a boon to the busy bees of the world.