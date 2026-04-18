5 Android Auto settings I always change on any new Android phone

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Android Auto has been around for more than a decade, and it’s an amazing solution for staying connected with your phone safely while driving. Most cars support a wired Android Auto connection, so make sure you have the best cables for the job. Wireless Android Auto is increasingly common in many new car models, not just premium ones. Plus, Google keeps updating Auto with new features like support for Google Meet in Android Auto.

While it works great out of the box, there are a few settings I always tweak every time I use a new phone with my car. These are simple toggle switches that can make a world of difference when using Android Auto daily, and all of them can be done via your phone itself. Here are my top five settings and tweaks that I recommend making if you’ve just set it up.

Stop music from auto-playing when connected

(Image credit: Roydon Cerejo / Android Central)

One of the most annoying default settings of Android Auto is that your music will start playing automatically as soon as your phone connects to your car. It can be very jarring at night if you had the volume turned all the way up the last time you used the car. It can also be downright embarrassing, depending on who’s in the car with you, and your secret guilty pleasure music starts blaring. Keep your dignity by simply disabling this toggle switch.

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On your phone, head to Settings, and search for Android Auto. In the settings menu, scroll down to the Start-up sub-menu and disable Start music automatically. That’s it. Now the next time you connect your phone, your music will be in the paused state.

Minimize notification distractions from apps

(Image credit: Roydon Cerejo / Android Central)

By default, most messaging apps and some media apps (YouTube Music, Spotify) installed on your phone will appear in the Android Auto app drawer. Any notifications from these apps will also pop up on your screen as alerts. When driving, the last thing you want is spam alerts from insurance companies distracting you from the road. There are two ways to disable notifications.

To minimize the audible pings, head to the settings menu of Android Auto, scroll down to the Messaging sub-menu, and simply disable Play message chime. This will at least stop the audible alerts, but will still show you incoming messages. If you wish to stop this as well, you can simply disable the first sub-menu item called Show message notifications.

Another way to do this is to disable any unwanted apps from the app drawer so those notifications are automatically eliminated. From the same settings menu on your phone, scroll up to Customize Launcher, and simply uncheck the apps you don’t wish to use with Android Auto.