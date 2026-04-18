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What you need to know

Google's rolling out a hotel discovery update that builds on what it started for the summer of '25.

Now, mobile and desktop users can search for a specific hotel and track price changes for that particular place, which will surface as email alerts for you.

Google's last big hotel update looped in Gemini, letting users ask the AI about cheap hotels and "affordable activities" for wherever they're traveling.

Temperatures outside are heating up, and Google's revealing an update that's rolling out late this week to help you plan your trips.

To end the week, Google's Keyword post highlights an update that's rolling out with a keen eye on helping you find affordable hotels for the summer (via 9to5Google). The company states this is an expansion of what's already capable through Hotels. Starting today (Apr 17), users can use Search to find "specific hotels by name" and track their individual pricing.

This update is headed for desktop and mobile users. Regarding the former, desktop users should find a toggle after checking the prices for the hotel they've searched for. If you're on Android, Google says you'll need to tap the "Prices" option and then hit the toggle for tracking. No matter your method, Google will send you an email (so, make sure you're logged in) "if rates change significantly during your chosen dates."

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Additionally, this individual price tracking capability is arriving on google.com/hotels. Helpful summer features joined Google's hotel reveal today, as it reiterates AI Mode's ability to help users make travel plans. Alongside Canvas, users can lean on the AI for visuals (maps), flights, and hotel information.

What's more, Google recently expanded its Agentic Booking to more countries (the U.S. has this), which lets you lean on AI Mode to book restaurants.

Hotels shouldn't be difficult

(Image credit: Google)

We're right around the time that Google usually starts dropping updates for the summer. Last year, AI and hotel discovery went hand in hand. Google highlighted the user's ability to query Gemini about cheap hotels or "affordable activities" when looking to travel to another country. Additionally, this was also when we got a good look at Google's hotel price tracking.

The company rolled this out in tandem with Google Flights. After finding your plane, users could search for hotels in a city they were traveling to, like Chicago or New York. This price tracking option encompasses all hotels for your desired destination, and an email would be sent if prices dropped for any hotel in that city. What we're seeing now takes that up a notch, especially if you're not vibing with just an old hotel in a city.

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Android Central's Take

What also accompanied Google's big hotels and traveling update last year was a look at popular destinations on Search. It did the same this year, so if you're interested, take a look. This update for hotels, though, is a decent addition. I know people who always prefer to stay at one specific hotel in Chicago, and they've never really changed in well over a decade. Sometimes, you just know what you like when it comes to a place to stay. If that ever happens, now you won't be bombarded with useless information.