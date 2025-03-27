What you need to know

Google highlighted a series of updates for AI and apps that might help users travel this summer.

AI Overviews will soon help users build itineraries for traveling to new places with activities that can span several days.

The company also detailed trending international and domestic places users have been searching for in Flights in 2025.

Get ready for the weekend with a few updates for Google's AI and apps that will prepare you for a summer full of traveling.

In a press release, the company detailed the start of these updates for its AI Overviews in Search. Google says "starting this week," users can begin receiving "trip ideas" for cities, as well as "distinct" regions and entire countries. To get started, Google gives the following example: "create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature."

The company's AI software in Search will return a map for users to browse. Additionally, you'll find photos and reviews from others who've visited the area and engaged in activities similar to what you're interested in. The AI Overview will also break down what activities it thinks you could partake in throughout your stay in a given region/country.

This feature will soon rollout for English-based user queries in the U.S. on mobile and desktop. What's more, Google says users can export their AI-generated itinerary to share with others — which could be helpful if you're traveling with people.

Alternatively, Google says you could even leverage Gemini for some travel plan assistance. Users can ask the AI model for cheap hotels or "affordable activities" to do in a given country and see what it returns. Moreover, it highlights the ability to utilize its Gems feature, which lets users tailor Gemini to their specific needs.

(Image credit: Google)

Traveling Cities with Google

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

With a place in mind, the company says users will soon find the ability to "track prices" for hotels after finding a plane through Google Flights. A new option to track prices for your chosen destination and planned stay will soon appear. Google recommends users tap the "price-tracking toggle" within the search filters in Hotels to receive email notifications if/when things change.

Hotel price tracking is said to begin rolling out "globally this week" on mobile and desktop.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you've arrived, Google Maps might be your best friend in that wonderous new place if you've been doing a bit of research. The post highlights a new Maps feature called "screenshot." If enabled, Maps will leverage its Gemini capabilities to scour through your saved screenshots so you can review and save any useful ones into a comprehensive list. That list of places can then be shared with others with whom you may be traveling.

This new Gemini-backed screenshot feature in Maps is rolling out "this week" in the U.S. for iOS users first. Google says Android support is "coming soon."

Lastly, the company highlights Google Lens' usefulness when out in the world. If you spot a landmark or cool piece of artwork, users can open the app, point at it, and submit a query about it. Google says users should receive an AI Overview packed with information about it, with links to more should you be curious. AI Overviews in Lens is also expanding to more languages, such as Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish "in most countries where AI Overviews is available."

Google's Traveling Trends

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Elsewhere, Google is trying to help folks decide where they might travel this year with a glimpse into some trending destinations in 2025. When looking internationally, many trends in Google Flights lean toward the Island of Curacao, Osaka (Japan), St. Lucia (Caribbean Island), Tokyo, and more. However, domestically, folks are interested in going to San Juan, Puerto Rico the most, followed by Billings, Montana.

Hopping into Google Search shows people are looking for information on "island vacation outfits" and "wide leg linen pants."

While that Billings, Montana result might be a shock after Puerto Rico, Google says it could be because users are interested in "easy access" to the outdoors. Montana is trending alongside Juneau, Alaska, and Bangor, Maine. What's more, users are searching for "cabins" as part of a romantic getaway this year, too.

As a side note, Google's analytics show people are looking for ways to get the most space out of their bags while traveling. "Vacuum bags" and "compression packing cubes" have topped the charts recently.