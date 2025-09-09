Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google introduced Daily Hub on Pixel 10 as a personal digest for events, weather, and more.

The feature also shows reminders, bills, notes, and media suggestions from Google apps.

Daily Hub has been unreliable, often not appearing in Discover feed or At a Glance.

Google paused the feature, promising improvements before reintroducing it on Pixel 10.

Similar to previous Pixel smartphones, Google's focus with the Pixel 10 series was again on software. The company introduced many new features, such as Camera Coach, Magic Cue, and more, but one of the most interesting additions was the Daily Hub. However, it looks like Google has temporarily pulled the feature from the Pixel 10.

Google issued a statement to 9to5Google saying that to ensure the best possible experience, it is "temporarily pausing" the public preview of Daily Hub for users. The company added it is "actively working to enhance performance and refine the personalized experience," and will "reintroduce an improved Daily Hub when it's ready."

For those unaware, Google introduced the Daily Hub with the Pixel 10 series as a personal digest for users. It works like a hub where users can see their daily events, weather information, reminders, and even things like bills from Gmail. For some users, the Daily Hub even pulled up some relevant notes from Google Keep.

In addition to this, Google also includes media recommendations from apps you've opted into (with information pulled from Google TV), as well as suggestions from YouTube and YouTube Music. The Daily Hub essentially acts like a digital newspaper that updates in real time and surfaces content relevant to you.

Unfortunately, while promising in theory, the feature has been hit or miss. The Daily Hub never appeared for me on my Pixel 10 Pro, and for those it did, it didn't surface every day. It was supposed to show at the top of the Discover feed and in At a Glance on the homescreen.

Now Google has completely paused the feature. The company hasn't said when the Daily Hub will return on Pixel 10 phones, but we expect only a brief delay before its comeback. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more from the brand.