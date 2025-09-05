How to enable and use Daily Hub on the Pixel 10
Set up your own personal daily digest.
One of the latest features to launch with the Google Pixel 10 series smartphones is called Daily Hub. The idea behind it is to serve as a personal digest, advising you about upcoming events on your calendar, relevant topics you might want to explore further, recommended playlists, and more. It’s like Google’s version of Samsung’s Now Brief, a summation to help you kickstart your day or tap into useful information throughout the day.
It’s simple to set up. From there, try it out and decide if you love it or can live without it.
How to enable Daily Hub
1. Go to Settings.
2. Scroll down and select System.
3. Select Daily Hub and turn it on.
How to access Daily Hub
1. Once it’s set up, swipe right from the home screen to get to the Daily Hub screen. You can also access it via the at-a-glance widget.
2. Select Daily Hub in the top, left corner.
3. In the Day Overview, you’ll see weather, calendar highlights, and Magic Cue reminders for the day (if there are any and if you enabled that feature on the phone).
4. Where you see YouTube, you can find curated content based on your personal interests. Long-press on the App card to make it appear larger.
5. At the bottom, you’ll see topics that might interest you, once again, based on your interest profile. This could relate to topics you have been studying, gaming content, or other passions, from music production to travel.
6. Pull the screen down from the top to refresh the screen at any time to see new content appear.
Is Daily Hub worth it?
Daily Hub can be a nice way to view information that’s pertinent to your day, as well as recommendations for content, alerting you to information that’s relevant to you, or simply interesting about topics for which you want to learn more. Think of Daily Hub as being like your own personal digital newspaper and daily planner in one, an app that resides on the device, draws from your habits and interests, and curates content.
Note that, at the time of this writing, Daily Hub is only available in the U.S. for now, so owners of one of the best Pixel devices in other countries, including Canada, will have to wait before they can try it out. But for those in the U.S., it’s one of the first things to do with the Google Pixel 10 to ensure you get a totally customized experience and make the most out of the new phone.
A window into AI
AI features are heavily baked into the Google Pixel 10 series phone. One of the new features called Daily Hub provides a personal daily digest whenever you swipe right. Combined with instant access to Gemini across apps, AI-powered photo capture and editing tools, and more, the Pixel 10 series is a top contender for your next Android phone.
Christine Persaud has been writing about tech since long before the smartphone was even a "thing." When she isn't writing, she's working on her latest fitness program, binging a new TV series, tinkering with tech gadgets she's reviewing, or spending time with family and friends. A self-professed TV nerd, lover of red wine, and passionate home cook, she's immersed in tech in every facet of her life. Follow her at @christineTechCA.
