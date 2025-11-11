Android users can now pick their preferred Google Find Hub measurement units

Google is rolling out a Find Hub update that lets users pick a unit for distance measurement.

The Find Hub app update also includes a fullscreen Google account menu.

Separately, the Find Hub website now features a complete list of compatible brands and devices.

Google's Find Hub is starting to hit its stride after a slow start and a mid-2025 rebrand. The app is a universal hub for location sharing and tracking of items, devices, and people. In the latest Find Hub app update on the Google Play Store, Google adds a redesigned account menu and dedicated toggle for units of distance measurement.

The new Find Hub app update is version 3.1.458, and starting to roll out as of Monday, Nov. 10. 9to5Google spotted the updated Find Hub app that includes a Distance units menu for the first time. Here, users can customize the unit of measurement Find Hub uses to display distance and location data.

The fresh menu has four choices available, including a Use default setting that will follow your Android device's system setting. The other Distance units menu options are Metric, U.S., and U.K. You can find the menu page in the Settings section of the Find Hub app.

Additionally, the Find Hub app update includes a fullscreen Google account menu. This tweak has previously rolled out to most other Google apps, including Google Messages and the Google Play Store. Users can open it by pressing their Google account profile picture in the Find Hub app.

While some users are seeing Find Hub v3.1.458 now, it appears to be a slow rollout.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

In a separate move, Google also updated its Find Hub compatible devices page on the web. It now highlights the following trackers, earbuds, headphones, and a suitcase:

Chipolo Pop

Chipolo Loop

Chipolo Card

Pebblebee Clip Universal

MiLi MiTag Go

Moto Tag

Rolling Square AirNotch Pro

Rollin Square AirCard Pro

July CaseSafe

Google Pixel Buds 2a

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

JBL Tour Pro 3

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony WH-1000XM6

On top of that, the "all compatible brands" list now includes over 60 companies and 100 individual devices across three categories. You can view the complete list here. If you're looking for a Find Hub tracker, check out our in-depth comparison of the best Chipolo and Pebblebee options.