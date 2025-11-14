What you need to know

Google Home 4.3 is rolling out now, already live on iOS and hitting Android devices in stages.

Device controls get a big upgrade, with cleaner visuals and faster access to common actions across lights, plugs, and switches.

Local Matter control arrives on Android, delivering up to 2x faster responses and better reliability when your internet dips.

Google has begun rolling out a new version of the Google Home app, and it's already live on iOS, while Android users should start getting it through a staggered rollout.

Version 4.3 of the app brings improved device controls, with lights, plugs, and switches now featuring refreshed visuals and quicker access to common actions. On Android, if you’re using Matter-compatible devices and a Matter hub, you can now control those locally. Google said in its release notes that users will receive up to twice as fast responses and better reliability when their internet is flaky.

If your smart home has more than one type of device (lights, plugs, thermostats, cameras), this update smartly enhances the experience. Local Matter control means less lag and fewer cloud dependencies.

Additionally, the “Home” and “Away” automations are more capable. This means you can now set conditions, new actions, and pick more specific triggers in the new automation editor. Plus, for cameras and thermostats, you now have presence-aware actions per device (so each device can act differently depending on whether you’re present or away).

Modernized interface

On Android phones running OS version 15 or newer, the app now supports an edge-to-edge layout, providing a more immersive look as content stretches behind the status and navigation bars.

Google has also improved how you give feedback on camera AI descriptions. You’ll now see a feedback card under each description (e.g., “Missed familiar face”), and you can thumb up/down specific faces that the system identified in a clip. This is intended to make the familiar-face detection smarter over time.

Bug fixes and performance improvements are included too: setup flow crashes, casting session crashes, weird onboarding issues, and duplicate photo icons during thermostat setup have all been addressed.

It's worth noting that even after you update the app, some features may roll out gradually or depend on your hardware (e.g., Matter hub, OS version). On Android, full access to local Matter control requires compatible devices or a hub.