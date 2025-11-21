What you need to know

The CSA (Connectivity Standard Alliance) announced the Matter 1.5 upgrade, which now supports cameras (live feeds, audio streams).

Users receive additional controls for these cameras, alongside support for "closures," such as awnings, garage doors, and more.

The Matter 1.4.1 "minor" upgrade was earlier this year, a patch that made it easier for users to setup their smart home devices.

The Matter smart home connectivity standard from the CSA (Connectivity Standard Alliance) is receiving a major mid-autumn update for consumers.

As the year winds down, the CSA posted an important update, which introduces the Matter 1.5 upgrade for its smart home connectivity standard. The main highlight here is that Matter 1.5 now supports cameras. According to the CSA, this new camera support brings in live video and audio streaming.

Not only is this something consumers can look forward to, but they can also look ahead to "support for multi-stream configurations, pan-tilt-zoom controls, detection and privacy zones, and flexible storage options."

On the developer side, the CSA states Matter 1.5 lets devs build their cameras with Matter interoperability without causing friction between their apps and services.

Another important update in Matter 1.5 is support for closures. This includes window shades, drapes, awnings, gates, and garage doors. The CSA states that, with this update, smart home device creators can now "represent" different motion types for their devices, such as sliding, rotating, and opening. Additionally, they can also set configurations, like single/dual panels and nested mechanisms.

Users with a green thumb are receiving Soil Sensor support for moisture and temperature information for indoor plants and those outside in gardens.

Pushing on & looking ahead

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

On a related note, the CSA states Matter 1.5 is advancing its energy management capabilities. The update enables devices "to exchange standardized information about energy pricing, tariffs, and grid carbon intensity."

The Matter 1.5 SDK, testing tools, and more are available for Alliance members. Essentially, it's now just a waiting game for consumers until they begin noticing these new capabilities with their smart home products.

Around this time last year, the CSA launched the Matter 1.4 upgrade, which brought in support for more devices like water heaters and heat pumps, and improved thermostat support for preset modes. It was a timely update since we were moving into those colder days, and it also marked the arrival of Device Energy Management for electric vehicles. Several months later, in May 2025, the CSA introduced the "minor" Matter 1.4.1 update.

This update was all about improving the setup process for the consumer through Multi-Device Setup QR Codes and Onboarding Info in NFC tags.