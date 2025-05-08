Matter 1.4.1 minor release aims to make smart home setups a no-brainer

What you need to know

The CSA announced a "minor release" for its 1.4 upgrade that works to improve the setup process for smart home devices.

Matter 1.4.1 adds support for Multi-Device Setup QR Codes and Onboarding Info in NFC tags, so users have an easier time setting up multiple devices.

The connectivity standard's 1.4 release arrived in November, bringing with it support for batteries, heat pumps, water heaters, and thermostat presets.

The CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance) is releasing a small upgrade to v1.4 that should impact user setups in a big way.

According to its press release, the CSA is detailing a "minor release" to its v1.4 upgrade that should refine and quicken the setup process for Matter-support devices. The CSA says these updates are "critical" to improving the setup experience users have when opening new smart home devices. This process sees Matter stepping up its support for QR codes by introducing "Multi-Device Setup QR Codes."

Many smart home users will know that some Matter-supported devices feature a QR code, so you can quickly scan and begin their setup process. However, the CSA states users are restricted to scanning codes one at a time and, at times, not knowing which QR code is the correct one.

Matter's Multi-Device QR code support makes it so users only need to scan one code "to set up multiple devices at once." This functionality will work so long as the devices in question feature "compatible commissioners."

Alternatively, Matter highlighted its new Onboarding Info in NFC tags. The CSA states this feature was designed to help users commission a device that's typically in an awkward spot once in place, like lightbulbs. With NFC, all users need to do is tap their device against the product. The device's onboarding information will be transferred to your phone to finalize its incorporation into your smart home.

Changes that Matter for All

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On a more technical level, the CSA is implementing an update to the core commissioning process via its Enhanced Setup Flow. The post states that this will support the "display of a manufacturer’s terms and conditions (T&Cs) directly in the commissioner app." Consumer consent for data will also be present. This change will affect device creators and the end user at home.

For creators, the CSA states they're now able to display their terms and conditions in apps beyond their own. For us at home, the change cuts one step out of the equation as we won't be tossed into multiple apps just for the sake of a device's terms and conditions.

The CSA's latest major Matter update, v1.4, arrived in November with a focus on devices that'll help keep us warm in the bitter winter. The update included support for water heaters and heat pumps. Solar-powered products were also welcomed, alongside a few types of smart home batteries. The update also brought in support for thermostat scheduling and "preset modes."

With Matter 1.4, users could place their smart thermostat in "home/away and vacation" modes, depending on their situation. Matter's support includes thermostat triggering support for motion, calendar events, and more.